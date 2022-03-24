Menu
Henry W. Seitz Jr.
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Mar, 27 2022
3:30p.m.
Bethel Lutheran Church
Henry W. Seitz Jr.

October 31, 1940 - December 23, 2021

Henry William "Bill" Seitz Jr., 81, of Charlotte, formerly of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his residence.

Born Oct. 31, 1940, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Henry William Seitz Sr. and the late Edna Mae Goodman Seitz.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Setzer Seitz.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 27, at 3:30 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont.

Memorials may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Make a Donation at afsp.org or a donation to the family for the grave headstone.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2022.
