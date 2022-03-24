Henry W. Seitz Jr.
October 31, 1940 - December 23, 2021
Henry William "Bill" Seitz Jr., 81, of Charlotte, formerly of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his residence.
Born Oct. 31, 1940, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Henry William Seitz Sr. and the late Edna Mae Goodman Seitz.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Setzer Seitz.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 27, at 3:30 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont.
Memorials may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Make a Donation at afsp.org
or a donation to the family for the grave headstone.
Burke Mortuary of Maidenwww.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2022.