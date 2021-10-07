Menu
Jerry Reid Whitener
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Jerry Reid Whitener

March 1, 1953 - September 30, 2021

Jerry Reid Whitener, 68, of Vale, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at his residence.

Born March 1, 1953, he was the son of the late Marshall Reid Whitener and Barbra Iola Bagley. There is so much to be said about a brutally honest, genuine, loved and entertaining soul. He was a disciple of Christ and loved the Lord with everything he had.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Boone Whitener; daughter, Jerry Nicole Whitener Keener; grandchildren, Fiona Dylan Keener and Heidi Rebecca Keener; siblings, Carol Sampiaia and husband, Gilbert, of Arizona, Terri Lewis and husband, Rocky, of Georgia, Gary Bruce Smith and wife, Joann, of Georgia; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Butler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by and his beloved stepmother, Sylvia Whitener; his sister, Sonia Butler; and grandmother, Lucille White.

The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Gateway Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jerome Walker officiating. A receiving of friends will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, one hour prior to the service.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Gateway Baptist Church
NC
Oct
9
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Gateway Baptist Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I will be praying for you all.
Ellen Parsons
Friend
October 7, 2021
Loved that guy! So talented and smart. Will miss you cuz.
Patti Whitener Arey
October 7, 2021
