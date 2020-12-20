Menu
Myra Frances Rash Younts
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
193 N Carolina Hwy 16 N
Taylorsville, NC
Myra Frances Rash Younts

September 29, 1941 - December 17, 2020

Myra Frances Rash Younts, 79, of Taylorsville, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 29, 1941, in Guilford County, to the late Ira Evans Rash and Ruby Frances Garner Rash. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where she was a member of the Merry Hearts Sunday school class. She enjoyed flower gardening and was a member of the Gardening and Homemakers Clubs. She retired as a Registered Nurse at Frye Regional Medical Center. Her joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, William Ronald Younts Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Valerie Friday Younts; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Anita Rash of Thomasville, Phil and Shelby Rash of Indian Trail; Charles and Jane Rash of Lexington; sister and brother-in-law, Deane and Ted McDowell of Trinity; grandchildren AbaGayle Frances Younts and fiancé, William Vannoy, of Greensboro and Byron Younts of Taylorsville; special cousins, Louise and Bob Cagle of Denton; special friend, Kellie Brown; caregiver, Shelia Thomas; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date. A register book will be available for friends to sign at Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service in Taylorsville.

Memorials may be given to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

COVID-19 restrictions will apply to all services.

Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service

www.alexfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.