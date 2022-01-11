Richard Higgins
April 27, 1942 - January 9, 2022
Richard Higgins, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at his residence.
Born April 27, 1942, in Minneapolis, Minn., he was the son of the late Helen Israelson Higgins and Judson C. Higgins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Higgins and Kent Higgins.
Richard loved God, his family and the lake. He built a business in the gel coat industry, HK Research Corporation, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Composites Manufacturers Association. In 2019, when he sold the business, he secured employment for everyone who had helped him build the company.
Richard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jan Higgins of the home; children, David V. Higgins and wife, Lisa of Hickory, Daniel J. Higgins and wife, Janet of Gastonia, and Dawn M. Higgins of Nicholasville, Ky.; brother, Keith Higgins and wife, Edith of Minneapolis; five grandchildren, Heather Higgins Krajicek, Haley Higgins Austin, Hannah Higgins, Eric Lowe and Trevor Abell; great-grandchild, Reagan Marie Krajicek; three nieces; and six nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, with Father Larry LoMonaco and Father Ed Sheridan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Heart Association
, 128 S Tryon St., #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.