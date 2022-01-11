Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Higgins
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Richard Higgins

April 27, 1942 - January 9, 2022

Richard Higgins, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at his residence.

Born April 27, 1942, in Minneapolis, Minn., he was the son of the late Helen Israelson Higgins and Judson C. Higgins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Higgins and Kent Higgins.

Richard loved God, his family and the lake. He built a business in the gel coat industry, HK Research Corporation, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Composites Manufacturers Association. In 2019, when he sold the business, he secured employment for everyone who had helped him build the company.

Richard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jan Higgins of the home; children, David V. Higgins and wife, Lisa of Hickory, Daniel J. Higgins and wife, Janet of Gastonia, and Dawn M. Higgins of Nicholasville, Ky.; brother, Keith Higgins and wife, Edith of Minneapolis; five grandchildren, Heather Higgins Krajicek, Haley Higgins Austin, Hannah Higgins, Eric Lowe and Trevor Abell; great-grandchild, Reagan Marie Krajicek; three nieces; and six nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, with Father Larry LoMonaco and Father Ed Sheridan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Heart Association, 128 S Tryon St., #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 13, 2022
Fiber-Tech Incorporated
January 12, 2022
My deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Dairon Zapata
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results