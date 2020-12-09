Donna Angela Bloomquist (nee Brich)

Oct. 14, 1930 - Dec. 5, 2020

CHARLESTON – Donna Angela Bloomquist (nee Brich), age 90, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020, joining her husband, two grandchildren, and the souls of all the faithful departed.

There will be a Private Mass of Christian Burial to be attended by her family at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with Father Braden Maher presiding. The Committal Service will be at noon on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. Memorials in her honor may be made to Coalition for People in Need or to a charity of the donor's preference and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Donna was born on October 14, 1930 in Neola, IA, a daughter of John and Angela (Lustgraaf) Brich. She married Robert Dale Bloomquist on January 7, 1950 and he preceded her in death on December 27, 2007.

She is survived by a loving family which includes six children: Richard (Stephanie) Bloomquist of Madison, WI, John (Susan) Bloomquist and Thomas Bloomquist, all of Charleston, IL, Michael (Traci) Bloomquist of Sarasota, FL, Mary (Robert) Gillihan of Mountain View, AR, Deborah Horon of Charlevoix, MI; six grandchildren; two brothers and five sisters. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two grandchildren; two brothers; a sister; and a son-in-law.

Donna was a woman of faith and a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Charleston.

