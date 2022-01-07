Patrick E. Richardson

May 4, 1978 - Jan. 3, 2022

CARBONDALE - Patrick E. Richardson, age 43, of Carbondale, IL, formerly of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 4:40 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Curt Richardson, his cousin will officiate. Military Rites will be conducted by Mattoon VFW Post 4325 at 3:30 p.m.. The visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The family requests that all attendees wear a mask.

Patrick was born on May 4, 1978, in Mattoon, IL, to Mark Alan and Deborah K. (Murphy) Richardson. He is survived by his father of Charleston, IL; mother, Deborah K. Murphy, of Mattoon, IL; two brothers: Joel E. Richardson of Charleston, IL, and Ryan P. Richardson of Youngsville, LA; one sister, Caitlin A Richardson of Lafayette, LA; one nephew, Archer E. Richardson of Youngsville, LA; one grandmother, Judy Murphy of Mattoon, IL; and his best friend, Katie Glaze of Champaign, IL. Patrick was also blessed with many uncles and aunts all of whom he treasured.

Patrick honorably served his country in the United States Navy as a cryptologic technician from 1996 to 2000. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Patrick attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in History. He was employed as center manager for a company who handles fundraising for colleges in Carbondale, IL.

An avid reader and a lover of books, Patrick had a thirst for knowledge and a passion for history, civil rights, nonfiction, philosophy, and political science. He enjoyed hiking, fitness, and socializing with his many friends whom he adored.

Loved by many, and a friend to all, Patrick's deep compassion for others and his giant personality will be fondly remembered.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.