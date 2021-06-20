Alan Ray (Hafermann) Metzger

March 14, 1946 - June 18, 2021

Mr. Alan Ray (Hafermann) Metzger, age 75, of Lincoln, Sunrise March 14, 1946, Sunset June 18, 2021. Alan served in the US Army, was a member of Indian Hills Community Church, the Nifty Fifties Ford Club and the American Legion.

Alan is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Janice Metzger; Bonus son, David Averill; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sang and Joyce Lee; several cousins and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by parents, Ted and Maragaret Metzger; brother, Herman Lee Hafermann; sister, Joyce Taylor.

Graveside service will be 2 pm June 22, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, enter gate 3. The family requests no flowers. Visit www.lincolnfh.com