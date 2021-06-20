Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alan Ray Metzger
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Alan Ray (Hafermann) Metzger

March 14, 1946 - June 18, 2021

Mr. Alan Ray (Hafermann) Metzger, age 75, of Lincoln, Sunrise March 14, 1946, Sunset June 18, 2021. Alan served in the US Army, was a member of Indian Hills Community Church, the Nifty Fifties Ford Club and the American Legion.

Alan is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Janice Metzger; Bonus son, David Averill; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sang and Joyce Lee; several cousins and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by parents, Ted and Maragaret Metzger; brother, Herman Lee Hafermann; sister, Joyce Taylor.

Graveside service will be 2 pm June 22, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, enter gate 3. The family requests no flowers. Visit www.lincolnfh.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. Al was such a great man and a great friend. I met him at Lincoln High when we worked together. He was always there with a helping hand and a joke to make any work task better.
Michelle West
Friend
July 2, 2021
Jan, I am so sorry for your loss. I know what you are going through. Just remeber I am a phone call or a short walk up the street and you are welcome at any time.
Joni Williamson
Friend
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results