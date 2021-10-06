Gregory C. Wiebeck

August 3, 1949 - October 4, 2021

Gregory C. Wiebeck, 72 of Palmyra, passed away on October 4, 2021. He was born on August 3, 1949, to Franklin "Rusty" & Jean F. (Powell) Wiebeck. Greg married Bernice Kraenow on February 16, 1973.

Greg is survived by his wife Bernice Wiebeck; daughters Shelly Thompson & boyfriend Bill Whitehead, Shirley Wiebeck; grandchildren Courtney Kirk & Dustin Thompson; brothers Tracy (Donna) Wiebeck, Terry (Julie) Wiebeck, Brady Wiebeck, Andrew "Chip" (Ruth) Wiebeck; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded by his parents.

Funeral services: Saturday, October 9 at 10 a.m. at St. John's UCC in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on St. John's Facebook page. Visitation: Friday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Please visit fusselmanallenharvey.com