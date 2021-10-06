Menu
Gregory C. Wiebeck
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE

Gregory C. Wiebeck

August 3, 1949 - October 4, 2021

Gregory C. Wiebeck, 72 of Palmyra, passed away on October 4, 2021. He was born on August 3, 1949, to Franklin "Rusty" & Jean F. (Powell) Wiebeck. Greg married Bernice Kraenow on February 16, 1973.

Greg is survived by his wife Bernice Wiebeck; daughters Shelly Thompson & boyfriend Bill Whitehead, Shirley Wiebeck; grandchildren Courtney Kirk & Dustin Thompson; brothers Tracy (Donna) Wiebeck, Terry (Julie) Wiebeck, Brady Wiebeck, Andrew "Chip" (Ruth) Wiebeck; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded by his parents.

Funeral services: Saturday, October 9 at 10 a.m. at St. John's UCC in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on St. John's Facebook page. Visitation: Friday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Please visit fusselmanallenharvey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street, Syracuse, NE
Oct
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. John's United Church of Christ
511 7th Street, Syracuse, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
