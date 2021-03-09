Herbert Marsh Jr.

December 17, 1930 - March 4, 2021

Herbert Marsh Jr. was born on December 17, 1930, on a farm near Belvidere to Herbert Sr and Dora (Mussman) Marsh. He passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2021 at the age of 90 years. Herb was baptized on March 30, 1945 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hebron, NE and has been a member ever since. He was confirmed on December 30, 1945 at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron. He attended elementary school at School District #25 in rural Hebron and graduated from Hebron High School in 1948. While in high school, he played the trumpet in the band. Herb met Margaret Ann Day at a Luther League activity through church. Herb would pick up Margaret in his red convertible for their dates. They got married at Grace Lutheran Church on June 8, 1950. They celebrated over 70 years of marriage. They have three children: Robert, Carol and Jeffrey. Farming has always been in Herb's blood. He is the fourth generation Nebraska farmer. His great grandfather homesteaded by Clatonia in the 1860's. He worked hard every day on the farm through the good years and the bad. Even after retirement, Herb would drive out to the farm on a daily basis. In 1959, a team of seven Belgian wheat specialists was touring the country. One of their stops was in Thayer County at the Herb Marsh Jr. farm. Herb was also one of the first farmers in Thayer County to plant soybeans. As a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church, Herb served on the church counsel, property committee and Men in Mission. He was always willing to give of his time and talent. Herb was a dedicated school board member first with School District #25 and then serving 22 years at Hebron Public Schools. He had the honor of handing out the high school diplomas to each of his three kids. Herb's hobbies included playing cards, golfing, car races at Belleville and early morning coffee at the donut shop. But most of all, Herb dearly loved his family. He enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at school and sporting events. He enjoyed getting the family together for the holidays or just to eat out for no special reason. He was proud of his family and each new member made his heart smile. He is preceded in death by his parents. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Margaret of Hebron, children; Bob (Cheryl) Marsh of Belvidere, NE, Carol (Michael) Larkins of Lincoln, NE and Jeffrey (Linda) Marsh of Lincoln, NE, Grandchildren; Rob (Natalie) Marsh, Rebecca (TJ) Childress, Sarah (Traygan) Mumford, Michaela (Michael) Houchin, and Jared Marsh with fiancée, Jayde Carstens. Step-Grandchildren: John (Tomye) McKenna and Melissa Gibson. Great grandchildren: Addison, Leah, Brynn and Kora Marsh; Tyler and Katie Childress; Evelyn Mumford; Madelyn Houchin; Lexi, Ethan, Aiden and Charlye McKenna; Kena Starlin and Kasi Lucia, sister, Ireta (Dick) Kerns of Omaha and brother, Douglas (Carol) Marsh of Lincoln. Funeral services Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron, NE at 10:30 AM. Visitation Monday, March 8, 2021 at Kroll Funeral Home in Hebron, NE 2-6 PM. Condolences may be left at www.krollfh.com. Memorials in care of the family.