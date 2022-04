James Michael "Mike" Burdic

January 24, 2022

James Michael "Mike" Burdic, 73, of Lincoln passed away January 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at Country Pines, 6305 West Adams Street from 2-5 pm on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Memorials to Oglala Lakota College, P.O. Box 537 Piya Wiconi Road Kyle, South Dakota 57752-0537, NAVA Native American Veterans Assistance, P.O. Box 5053 Pine Ridge, SD 57770 www.nativevets.org or to the family for future designation.