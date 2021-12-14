Kent Duane Adamson

October 13, 1946 - December 10, 2021

Kent Duane Adamson of Lincoln, NE/Cape Coral, FL, was called to the heavens on December 10, 2021. Kent was born in Belleville, KS, on October 13, 1946, to Kenneth Faithful Adamson and Iris (Mumm) Adamson. Kent was raised on a farm in Chester, NE.

Kent leaves behind his loving wife, Sharon (Lichty) Adamson; daughter and son-in-law Miste and Amos Clark; son and daughter-in-law Jassen and Wanda Adamson; granddaughter and fiancé Courteney Lemoine and James Hartsgrove; grandchildren Payton Adamson, Kirsten Adamson, Jordan Adamson; Sister and brother-in-law Christine and Jim Williams; nephews Jeremy Williams and Cory Williams. Kent is preceded in death by father Kenneth Faithful Adamson and mother Iris (Mumm) Adamson.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 15th from 5-7pm at Metcalf Funeral Home. Services will be held at Metcalf Funeral Home Thursday, December 16th at 1 PM. Memorials can be made out to the Humane Society, or to the family for future designation. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com