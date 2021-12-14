Menu
Kent Duane Adamson
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street
Lincoln, NE

Kent Duane Adamson

October 13, 1946 - December 10, 2021

Kent Duane Adamson of Lincoln, NE/Cape Coral, FL, was called to the heavens on December 10, 2021. Kent was born in Belleville, KS, on October 13, 1946, to Kenneth Faithful Adamson and Iris (Mumm) Adamson. Kent was raised on a farm in Chester, NE.

Kent leaves behind his loving wife, Sharon (Lichty) Adamson; daughter and son-in-law Miste and Amos Clark; son and daughter-in-law Jassen and Wanda Adamson; granddaughter and fiancé Courteney Lemoine and James Hartsgrove; grandchildren Payton Adamson, Kirsten Adamson, Jordan Adamson; Sister and brother-in-law Christine and Jim Williams; nephews Jeremy Williams and Cory Williams. Kent is preceded in death by father Kenneth Faithful Adamson and mother Iris (Mumm) Adamson.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 15th from 5-7pm at Metcalf Funeral Home. Services will be held at Metcalf Funeral Home Thursday, December 16th at 1 PM. Memorials can be made out to the Humane Society, or to the family for future designation. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
16
Service
1:00p.m.
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharon and family: I am so shocked to see Kent's obituary. I met Kent when I was a bartender at Plaza Bowl in Lincoln. Later on, I was very lucky to be employed by him while out of work. We kept in touch off and on over the years. He was such a genuine person and I am very lucky to have met him. With my deepest condolences, may the memories of him comfort you all. Eric Tang
Eric Tang
Friend
December 17, 2021
Kent's friends @ Gartner Assoc
December 15, 2021
Kent and I spent many hours together on the water with our boys. We always caught more fish than Jassen and Eric, but they'd forget about that by the time we got home. We also shared many hours experiencing the ups and downs of youth sports, and all the adventures that are a part of raising kids. I never had a better friend. Great memories. Memories that will never fade. All who knew Kent will have them. To Sharon, Miste and Amos, Jassen and Wanda, and all the grandkids: Hang on to the memories forever. They will sustain you, and give your strength.
Jerry Lowe
December 14, 2021
