Kyle A. Bonesteel

July 30, 1980 - June 1, 2021

Kyle A. Bonesteel, 40, of Lincoln, NE passed away on June 1, 2021. He was born on July 30, 1980, in Fremont, NE, to James and Diane (Trusty) Bonesteel. Kyle was a huge Chicago sports fan (except the White Sox!), but especially of the Chicago Bulls. He enjoyed golf and the Dave Matthews Band, attending many concerts when he could. Kyle especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

His family members include his daughter Isabel; parents James and Diane; brothers Adam and Ross (Stephanie) Bonesteel; nieces and nephew, Miya, Ella and Finn; grandmother Eileen Worth; as well as uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday June 7, 2021, at Roper & Son's Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' ST; Lincoln, with Pastor Bob Neben officiating. A livestream of the service will be available online at roperandsons.com, 10 minutes prior to the service. Memorials will be used to create a Trust for Kyle's daughter Isabel. Memorials may be brought to the Celebration on Monday or sent to c/o Adam Bonesteel; 5300 NW 10th ST; Lincoln, NE 68521. Condolences online at roperandsons.com.