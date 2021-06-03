Menu
Kyle A. Bonesteel
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Kyle A. Bonesteel

July 30, 1980 - June 1, 2021

Kyle A. Bonesteel, 40, of Lincoln, NE passed away on June 1, 2021. He was born on July 30, 1980, in Fremont, NE, to James and Diane (Trusty) Bonesteel. Kyle was a huge Chicago sports fan (except the White Sox!), but especially of the Chicago Bulls. He enjoyed golf and the Dave Matthews Band, attending many concerts when he could. Kyle especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

His family members include his daughter Isabel; parents James and Diane; brothers Adam and Ross (Stephanie) Bonesteel; nieces and nephew, Miya, Ella and Finn; grandmother Eileen Worth; as well as uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday June 7, 2021, at Roper & Son's Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' ST; Lincoln, with Pastor Bob Neben officiating. A livestream of the service will be available online at roperandsons.com, 10 minutes prior to the service. Memorials will be used to create a Trust for Kyle's daughter Isabel. Memorials may be brought to the Celebration on Monday or sent to c/o Adam Bonesteel; 5300 NW 10th ST; Lincoln, NE 68521. Condolences online at roperandsons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Roper and Sons
Jim and Diane, Jeanne and I were so sorry to hear about Kyle's passing! Please know that you both are in our prayers as well as your entire family! Leaning on the Lord during these times is the only way to get you through. Love you guys! Randy
Randy Nelson
Family
June 12, 2021
Thinking of you in this difficult time. You are in our prayers. Bob and Brenda _ neighbors
Robert and Brenda Stuefer
June 4, 2021
My prayers and sympathy going out to the family and Kyle´s daughter during this difficult time. May the Lord hold you and comfort you in the days ahead. I enjoyed working with Kyle. He will be missed.
Mary Zech
Work
June 4, 2021
So sorry for this devastating loss. Your family is in our prayers.
Mike Anderson family
Friend
June 3, 2021
Praying for you all. Sending so much love. God bless Kyle...now, beyond any pain and on to his next adventure.
Shelley McGranahan Gay
June 3, 2021
