Lola (Fowler) Williams

June 30, 1955 - March 30, 2022

Lola (Fowler) Williams, 66, left the world to see the King on March 30, 2022 at the family home surrounded by her loved ones. Lola was born on June 30, 1955 in Lincoln, NE where she resided her entire life. Lola was a very much loved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, cousin, and friend.

What the family would like you to know about Lola is that she was born with a God given ability to sing and direct. Her entire life was dedicated to reaching people with her voice. She enjoyed writing songs and singing in small groups. Lola was a strong believer in God. She attended Church at No Greater Love Christian Fellowship Church where she was the choir director.

Lola joined the Air Force in 1977 and served for 6 years. She attended Southeast Community College where she earned her Medication Aid. Lola worked for many years before retiring to take care of her family.

Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Webster and Edna Fowler, sister, Betty, brothers, Stanley and Harold, son, Desmond, and grandson, Kheondrae. Lola will be deeply missed by her husband, Ivory Williams, sons, Justyn, Sy'Courul (Chandra), Royce (Amanda), sister, Jenny, brothers, Russell (Joan), Richard, and Robert Fowler, her 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at No Greater Love Christian Fellowship Church, 2015 S. 16th Street, Lincoln, NE. Inurnment at Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln, NE. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com