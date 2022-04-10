Lucy "Camille" Engler

July 8, 1961 – April 5, 2022

Camille Engler, 60, of Lincoln, passed away at her home on April 5, 2022. Born on July 8, 1961, to Ted and Lucille (Reuter) Baehni in Topeka, Kansas. Camille graduated from Topeka High School with the class of 1979. She received her BSN, RN from Washburn University in 1983. Camille married Shannon Engler on December 31, 1983. She worked as a Registered Nurse in Labor & Delivery and Women's Care in many hospitals throughout the Midwest.

Throughout her life, she was very active with her children, grandchildren, church, and being a Registered Nurse. She was president of Children's Day Out preschool, Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout den helper, and had various roles in Vacation Bible School, bell choir, and organist for her church. Professionally, she wrote numerous protocols and procedures for obstetrical nursing, developed the first Home Health obstetrics program in southeast Kansas, and delivered many newborns when the docs arrived a bit too late.

Camille is survived by her husband of 38 years, Shannon Engler, of Lincoln, NE; children, Katelyn Engler-Hill of Denver, CO, and Zachary Engler (Samantha) of Prairie Grove, AR; grandchildren, Chloe Engler, Carley Engler, Lucille Engler, Warren Engler, and Reva Engler; sisters, LeAnne Schultz (Larry) of Topeka, KS, Sally Baehni (Henrik Andersen) of Kansas City, MO, and Mary Jane Barnes (Dave) of Allen, TX; along with her dog, Louie.

Camille was loved and adored by her patients and her family for the light that she brought into everyone's lives. She will be missed by all. Condolences and donations to the Camille Engler Memorial Fund may be left at everloved.com/life-of/lucy-engler.