Mark Werth

September 11, 1958 - December 5, 2020

Mark Werth beloved son, brother, uncle, Professor, and a dear sweet friend was born in Alpena Michigan on September 11, 1958. He passed away in the comfort of his home, in Lincoln Nebraska on December 5, 2020 with his friend of many years, Cindy Lindner by his side. Mark was 62 years old. His father Ferris Werth passed away in February of 2009. His mother Janet Kramer lives in Alpena with Mark's stepfather Norman Kramer. His sister Molly Bruski her husband Tim, son Keith Werth and wife Christy also reside in Alpena. He has three brothers, Alan Kramer and his wife Donna from Stockbridge, GA; Matt and Sharon Kramer of Bentley, MI and Cole Griffin from Alpena, MI. Mark left this world leaving behind several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, friends, colleagues, and students who were very important to him.

Mark attended Alpena Community College and graduated with an associate degree in Chemistry. He went on to Michigan State, where he received a Master's in Chemistry. Mark completed his education by PhD in Inorganic Biochemistry from Iowa State University. He was a brilliant professor at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. He began his career, inspiring young minds at Wesleyan in August of 1993. He was a born teacher and true leader, who deeply cared about providing the highest quality education to each and everyone of his students. He mentored an array of research students aspiring to become Medical Doctors. He also served as Department Chair for several years and was truly devoted to his students and profession.Mark earned his privet piolets license in 1999 and purchased Flight Design CTLS in 2009. Flying his plane brought him a sense of deep joy and peace.

He was an avid traveler who enjoyed planning and spending his summer breaks exploring numerous national parks across the country. Alaska was the jewel he explored and enjoyed the most. In 2019 Mark and Cindy traveled to Alaska. They saw Mt. Denali, which had been hiding its glory for six weeks. They explored Kenai and Pena Fjords NP by kayak and tour boat. They also took a small plane tour around Mt. Drum touting its mineral rich colors in Wrangell Saint Elias NP.

Mark was a gifted photographer who captured the most dazzling images of the scenery and wildlife that he loved so dearly. This was Mark's last major adventure given 2020 COVID. When not vacationing, Mark enjoyed long walks, Tia Chi, kayaking, & boating the local lakes, playing miniature golf, or simply having dinner and going to the movie; more recently cooking a meal at home with his friend and watching something light-hearted and funny on tv.

Mark was a very kind, sensitive and honorable man, who always considered other people's feelings, at times, ahead of his own. More important than what Mark did with the people he cared about, was how Mark made you feel when you were with him, and that was, that you were in the presence of a truly good man! Professor Mark Thomas Werth, you will be deeply and truly missed by the many, many people who loved and cared about you. Take care my dear friend!