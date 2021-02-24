Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma J. Pulec
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kuncl Funeral Home Crete
131 West 12th Street
Crete, NE

Norma J. Pulec

January 29, 1942 - February 22, 2021

Norma J. Pulec age 79, of Lincoln, passed away on February 22, 2021. She was born on January 29, 1942 to Joseph and Rose Vejraska in Friend, NE. She graduated from Crete High School. Norma married Clifford Wayne Pulec and they had 4 sons: Dennis, Thomas, Steven and James. Norma enjoyed traveling and fishing. She is survived by her sons as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren and her brother, Larry Vejraska. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronnie Vejraska. She will be greatly missed and always loved. Memorial services are pending at a later date. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kuncl Funeral Home Crete
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.