Norma J. Pulec

January 29, 1942 - February 22, 2021

Norma J. Pulec age 79, of Lincoln, passed away on February 22, 2021. She was born on January 29, 1942 to Joseph and Rose Vejraska in Friend, NE. She graduated from Crete High School. Norma married Clifford Wayne Pulec and they had 4 sons: Dennis, Thomas, Steven and James. Norma enjoyed traveling and fishing. She is survived by her sons as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren and her brother, Larry Vejraska. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronnie Vejraska. She will be greatly missed and always loved. Memorial services are pending at a later date. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.