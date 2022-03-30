Menu
Bernice M. Grass
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE

Bernice Grass

Kearney resident, 96

KEARNEY - Bernice M. Grass, 96, of Kearney, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Kinship Point Northridge in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. The Rev. Seungli You will officiate.

Private family burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery prior to services.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.

--

Bernice was born on Oct. 8, 1925, in Funk, Neb. to Van and Mildred (Osborne) Sandberg. She attended Kearney High School and graduated with the class of 1942.

She married Kenneth Grass on Jan. 30, 1944, in Phillipsburg, Kan. The family was blessed with two children, Gerald and Linda. Bernice was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kearney. She loved playing Bridge and also taught Bridge to countless individuals over the years.

Survivors include her son, Gerald and Hazel Grass of Minden; daughter, Linda Nuttelman of Kearney; grandchildren, Kenneth (Katie) Grass, Jamin (LaNette) Grass and Katherine Nuttelman; 5 great-grandchildren.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; two sisters; and son-in-law, Craig Nuttelman.

Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.


Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 30, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
