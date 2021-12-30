Menu
Joyce Nutt
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Joyce Nutt, 90, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Joyce was born June 25, 1931, in rural Hamilton County, Tenn., to Julia and Wilkes Baker and was one of six children. Growing up she had many adventures with her siblings, especially her sister Imogene and brother Buddy. Joyce grew up to work as a telephone operator at Miami, Fla., where she met her husband, Marion "Lee" Nutt of Curtis who was stationed in Miami with the United States Navy. They were married and came to make their home in North Platte where they had one daughter. Joyce worked at the jewelry counter at JC Penney for many years and later she and Lee moved to Wellfleet where they enjoyed many years together and made wonderful friends.
She loved shopping for just the right fabrics for her quilt projects and gave many personalized, hand-quilted blankets to her friends and family. She also enjoyed bird watching, gardening and spending time with her family. Joyce was always described as a sweet Southern lady and she always remembered her home in the hills of Tennessee with great love and affection.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Stan) Gilbert; granddaughter Linda (James) Jones; great-grandchildren Britton, Lily and Zoe, all of Kearney, and Isaiah Lindsey of Hixson, Tenn.; as well as many nieces, nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lee Nutt; sisters, Ruth, Dolly, Annabell and Imogene; and brother Buddy.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 30, 2021.
