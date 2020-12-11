LINCOLN - Michael D. Jackson, 70, of Ravenna died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln from natural causes.

A private burial will be at a later date. Inurnment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cairo.

Mike was born on Aug. 26, 1950, to Dixie and Paul Jackson at York.

In 1970 he married Nancy Bernet. From this union two daughters were born - Andrea and Erin.

Mike lived in Ravenna most of his life, moving there in 1958. He graduated from Ravenna in 1968 and remained in Ravenna working for the BNSF Railroad for 40 years. He retired in 2010.

In 1995 he married Kathleen Clark. Together, in 1995 they started their Rafter JX Ranch, raising Red Angus cattle. He enjoyed life on the ranch.

Horses, cattle and dogs were always part of his day. There was always a pot of coffee for anyone wanting to sit around "the table" for a visit.

Mike retired from the cattle business in 2017.

Mike excelled at leather working. He spent many hours at his leather workbench. His love of cars made him the consummate "Car Guy." He exhibited his 1940 Ford Coupe throughout Nebraska and brought home many awards and trophies. He could tell you something about every car ever made.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Kathleen; his parents, Orville (Buck) and Dixie Buxton of St. Paul; his two daughters, Andrea (Nunie) Casarez of Katy, Texas, and Erin (Travis) Nye of Ravenna; and five grandchildren, Brandon, Sophia and Jackson Casarez, and Avery and Taytem Nye.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.

Condolences may be sent to: 33070 Shelton Road, Ravenna, NE 68869.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 11, 2020.