ASHLAND - Randell Allen Eckhoff, 74, of Ashland, formerly of Minden, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home in Ashland.
A private family celebration of life will be held.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
--
Randy was born Nov. 27, 1946, at Campbell to Francis and Jesse (Berlie) Eckhoff. He was raised in Franklin and attended school in Franklin until the fifth grade. The family moved to Minden where Randy continued his education and graduated from Minden High School with the class of 1965. During high school, he worked at the local grocery store. Randy went on to attend Kearney State College.
Randy married Hollus Ann Quadhamer on March 21, 1968, in Hildreth. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Annette, in 1968. Randy was drafted into the United States Army and the family moved to California. They lived in California and Randy served in the Army from approximately 1969 to 1971.
Following his tour of duty, the family moved back to Minden and Randy finished his degree at Kearney State College. He then worked for the Kearney County Sheriff's Department for several years. Randy and Holly welcomed their second daughter, Amy, in 1980. Randy became the clerk magistrate for the Kearney County Court and worked there until he retired in 2011.
Randy was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Minden Gun Club.
Randy enjoyed shooting, reloading ammunition, golfing, painting ceramics, puzzles and household projects. Most of all, Randy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was most happy when helping others.
Survivors include his wife, Holly of Ashland; two daughters and sons-in-law, Annette and Sheridan Radde of Omaha and Amy and Tim O'Brien of Ashland; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Connor Radde and Myer, Owen and Collins O'Brien; a brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Joyce Eckhoff of Lincoln; a sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Steve Robinson of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to JDRF or the American Stroke Association
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 18, 2021.