Ronald D. "Ron" Pickering
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Ronald "Ron" D. Pickering, 78, of Kearney died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Military honors at graveside will be provided by the Kearney American Legion Post 52, the Kearney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 and the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
I am Ron´s cousin, my father Ollie Pickering was Ron´s Uncle.
Nancy Pickering Hoehne
Family
June 22, 2021
We extend our sincere sympathy
Glen and Nancy (Pickering) Hoehne
Family
June 22, 2021
Kim, I am so sorry to hear of your father´s passing. I am your cousin Judy, your aunt Jessie´s daughter. Please contact me 308-870-4691.
Judy Eacker
Family
June 21, 2021
Kim, I am so sorry to hear of your father´s passing. We didn´t get together like we should have. Please contact me 308-870-4691. I am your aunt Jessie´s daughter Judy.
Judy Eacker
Family
June 21, 2021
Ron and I were friends back in the 1960's. We had little contact after that, but I always considered Ron a friend. Sorry for his passing.
Charles Sadler
Friend
June 19, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Rachel Riekenberg
Work
June 17, 2021
