KEARNEY - Ronald "Ron" D. Pickering, 78, of Kearney died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Military honors at graveside will be provided by the Kearney American Legion Post 52, the Kearney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 and the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 16, 2021.