Eugene F. Fisher

TOMAH - Eugene F. Fisher, age 94, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Touch of Home in Tomah. He was born February 21, 1927 to Jess and Mary (Winkelman) Fisher.

He graduated from Tomah High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War as a specialized forward observer. Eugene worked for the Northwest Telephone Company for over 30 years where he met Veronica Rischette. Tehy were married August 24, 1957. Together they enjoyed 55 years of marriage until her passing in 2021. He and Fronnie loved to travel all over the country, and he especially enjoyed his family cookouts, and making homemade ice cream. He was known as a master of grilling turkeys by his family. Eugene enjoyed building model cars; and was an avid fisherman and card player, especially cribbage. He was a faithful and active member of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah, ushering for many years and always remaining strong in his faith.

He is survived by many sister-in-law, Vivian Fisher; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Jess and Mary; wife, Veronica; brothers: Vern (Irene) Fisher, Cecil (Edna) Fisher and Merle (Ann) Fisher, Elmer Fisher; and a sister, Pearl (Pat) Mahaffey.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Freedom Honor Flight or Hospice Touch in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.