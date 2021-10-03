Michael Allen Nau

Michael Allen Nau, 59, passed away on September 28, 2021, in Madison, WI, after a two month illness. He was born on September 16, 1962, Appleton, WI, the son of Glen and Margaret "Peggy" (Stach) Nau.

Many of his family and friends will understand the unusual synchrony of Michael passing on National Drink Beer Day 2021, and no matter how broken we are, it brings a smile and another reason to raise your glass to him.

Michael's pride and joy was his family. Michael and Connie just celebrated 23 years of marriage. He was a loving and supportive husband and father, and literally beamed when talking about his girls. Although he always joked that Con, Sydney and Hayley were the reason for his handsome silver streaked hair, he wouldn't have had it any other way. He was the dad and husband that would drop everything for his family.

Michael had a passion for the production of custom apparel for sporting events. He was proud of his 30 year career at JanSport/VF Corporation, and most recently three years with Tegra Global, LLC managing the Nike events account. Michael's reputation in this specialized industry is represented by the outpouring of love and support we have received from his colleagues, clients, contractors and suppliers.

Michael was blessed with a long legacy of good friends that have shared so many amazing experiences with him. Softball teams, bowling leagues, fantasy football leagues, Packer games, NCAA basketball annual tournament trips, All Star Games, College World Series trips, and of course many beer festivals across the state. He had a passion for craft beer that started long before craft beer was "cool". He was a home brewer for 25 years, taught others the craft and was proud of his many creations. His friends are well aware of his rule, you never pour out a beer – no matter how bad it is, or the Beer Goddess will strike you down. This rule had them all suffer through many a horrible beer through the years!

Michael is survived by his wife Connie (Rossow) Nau; daughters, Sydney and Hayley Nau; mother Margaret (Peggy) Nau; brothers, Steve Nau (Tracy), Doug Nau (Vicki); aunt Alice Velie (Ronnie); uncle Chuck Bayer; sister-in-law Peggy Vogel (Rick); nieces and nephews: Michael and Amy Berghuis, Stephanie and Derek Rasmussen, Megan and Taylor Popp, Quinn Nau, Ben Vogel and Alex Vogel; cousins and other relatives.

Michael was preceded in death by his father Glen Nau; paternal grandparents Walter and Esther Nau; maternal grandparents Orme and Irma Stach; and aunts and uncles.

Services and Celebration of Michael's life will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The memorial service for Michael will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church, 601 E. Glendale Avenue, Appleton, WI 54911 with Rev. Dan Thews officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Livestream information will be found on the funeral home website on Michael's obituary page prior to the service. Celebration of Michael's Life will immediately follow at The Bar on Lynndale, 2435 W Nordale Dr, Appleton, WI 54914.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and support teams at both Gundersen Health Center in La Crosse, WI and Select Specialty Hospital in Madison, WI, for their care, knowledge and comfort during such a challenging time for our family. They are truly angels on earth for what they do for patients every day.

Additional thanks for all of the support the family has received from family, friends and business colleagues during the past two months. We are truly blessed by the circle that surrounds us.