My deepest sympathy for the loss of Peter. I also worked for Pete for many years at La Crosse County and can tell you he talked of his family very much! He was so proud of all his children! I had twins in 1990 and they had a fun suggestion for names. Pete´s was "Pete and Repeat!" I have saved that to this day!! I also was the lady he would always spot in TJMAXX and we would catch up on life! I enjoyed working for Pete Dwyer! May your sweet memories sustain you in the days ahead!

Laurie Zoellner Work June 14, 2021