Ardith Elaine Bendler
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 21 2022
2:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Bill Ohlmann, officiating. The Service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

A Private Burial will be held prior to the Celebration at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

She was born March 25, 1930 at the hospital in Holdrege, Nebraska. Ardith was the ninth of eleven children born to Art and Nina (Giles) Verbeck. She lived in a three-bedroom farmhouse with her siblings, parents, grandfather and uncle. Electricity came in 1934 and an indoor bathroom her senior year in high school.

Ardith graduated from Holdrege High School in 1948. She married Bob Bendler on June 25, 1950 in Holdrege. To this marriage were born three children, Scott, Dave and Julee.

Ardith was as a homemaker and was actively involved with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren throughout her life. This gave her great joy especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She rarely missed an event, ceremony or performance while she was able.

Among her pastimes, she liked gardening (especially flowers), gambling and sports, especially Husker volleyball.

Her husband was involved in many things but it was Ardith who did a lot of the specific work. The best example of this was raising puppies. Whether it was poodles or Labrador retrievers, she was the one up all night taking care of the dogs. Any nurturing qualities her family had was because of her.

Ardith was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents Art and Nina, brothers LeWarren Verbeck, Robert Verbeck, Bill Verbeck, Dean Verbeck, Don Verbeck and sisters Edith Owen, Anne Verbeck, Dorothy Cain and Betty Coburn.

She is survived by her children; Scott Bendler and daughter Hanna; Dave (Jan) Bendler and sons Jacob (Carrie), Jeremy, Justin and Jorden; Julee (Steve) Mather and daughters, Kate (Brett) Berry and Emmalynn, Max and Isabella; Emily (Danny) McCormick and Madison and Leia; and son Jameson; sister-in-law Phyllis Verbeck; sister JoAnne Horn and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the Grand Generation Center in Lexington.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com


Published by Lexington Clipper-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.
I am so sorry for your loss Scott, Dave and Julee. I remember so many wonderful conversations with your mom when you were all in high school and Doug was living with you. She was a very special person,
Karen Blodget
Friend
April 18, 2022
I work at Hilltop Estates as a side job, and Ardie was one of my Favorites!! I was so shocked to learn of her passing I always told her I wanted to be just like her when I grow up!! My Sincere Condolences to you all. She was so very Special and she Loved you all Dearly. Love and Prayers
Rhonda Jensen
Work
April 16, 2022
We are sorry to hear of Aunt Ardith passing and your loss. Aunt Ardith was kind and loving to me and my family. She was a wonderful sister to my Grandma Edith. We always appreciated sitting and talking with her when she would visit. We pray God's peace and strength during this time. Love to all ❤ God Bless
Angie Yerion-Lujan
Family
April 16, 2022
A Mother is with us always, first in Her lifetime, then in your memories ❤ May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. May Her memory be eternal. Prayers, hugs and love to all of you ❤
Sara Maloley Mary Ann Nohalty
Friend
April 15, 2022
Scott, Dave, Julee and family, so sorry for your loss! Thank God she lived a full life. Light and prayers to you all!
Dona Lahm Sabby
Friend
April 15, 2022
