A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Bill Ohlmann, officiating. The Service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

A Private Burial will be held prior to the Celebration at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

She was born March 25, 1930 at the hospital in Holdrege, Nebraska. Ardith was the ninth of eleven children born to Art and Nina (Giles) Verbeck. She lived in a three-bedroom farmhouse with her siblings, parents, grandfather and uncle. Electricity came in 1934 and an indoor bathroom her senior year in high school.

Ardith graduated from Holdrege High School in 1948. She married Bob Bendler on June 25, 1950 in Holdrege. To this marriage were born three children, Scott, Dave and Julee.

Ardith was as a homemaker and was actively involved with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren throughout her life. This gave her great joy especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She rarely missed an event, ceremony or performance while she was able.

Among her pastimes, she liked gardening (especially flowers), gambling and sports, especially Husker volleyball.

Her husband was involved in many things but it was Ardith who did a lot of the specific work. The best example of this was raising puppies. Whether it was poodles or Labrador retrievers, she was the one up all night taking care of the dogs. Any nurturing qualities her family had was because of her.

Ardith was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents Art and Nina, brothers LeWarren Verbeck, Robert Verbeck, Bill Verbeck, Dean Verbeck, Don Verbeck and sisters Edith Owen, Anne Verbeck, Dorothy Cain and Betty Coburn.

She is survived by her children; Scott Bendler and daughter Hanna; Dave (Jan) Bendler and sons Jacob (Carrie), Jeremy, Justin and Jorden; Julee (Steve) Mather and daughters, Kate (Brett) Berry and Emmalynn, Max and Isabella; Emily (Danny) McCormick and Madison and Leia; and son Jameson; sister-in-law Phyllis Verbeck; sister JoAnne Horn and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the Grand Generation Center in Lexington.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com