Saturday, April 16, 2022
John Richard "Dick" Clark Jr.
John "Dick" Richard Clark Jr., 70, of Stroud Township, Pa., passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus. He was the husband of Linda M. (Calco), with whom he shared 33 years of marriage. Born June 22, 1951, in Butler, he was a... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 16, 2022.
Patricia Jean Martin
Patricia Jean Martin, 74, of Stroudsburg, died Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Apr. 16, 2022.
Shirley J. Ross
BANGOR Shirley J. Ross, 88, of Bangor died Friday, April 15, 2022 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Herbert Ross with whom she shared 54 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2005. Born in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Helen... Read More
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
Published in The Express Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2022.
John H. "Jack" Russell
John "Jack" H. Russell, 82, of Analomink, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022, while under hospice care in his home. He was the husband... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Apr. 16, 2022.
Harold Sumner Shumway
H. Sumner Shumway, 98, of Cresco passed away in his home on Friday, April 15, 2022. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Harold... Read More
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco
Published in Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco on Apr. 16, 2022.
Alfred J. Strouse Sr.
Alfred Junior Strouse, Sr., 81, of Stroud Township, died Thursday morning, April 14, 2022, at home. He was the husband of Barbara (Woodling)... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Apr. 16, 2022.
Sharon Ann Tallada
Sharon Ann Tallada, 59, of Tannersville, died suddenly at home in her sleep on Monday, April 13, 2022. She was the wife of Kevin Tallada with... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Apr. 16, 2022.
Friday, April 15, 2022
Robert C. Palao
Robert C. Palao, 80, of Jersey City, NJ and East Stroudsburg, PA, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, while under hospice care at home. Born in Negros Occidental, Philippines, he was one of ten children to the late Mauricio and Espiritu (Cartagena) Palao . Surviving are: his wife, Jocelyn... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Jersey Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2022.
Alan K. Strand
Alan K. Strand, 79, of Bartonsville, died Monday morning, April 11, 2022, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. He was the husband... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Apr. 15, 2022.
Thursday, April 14, 2022
George F. Allen
George F. Allen, 82, of Tobyhanna, passed away after an unexpected illness on Friday afternoon, April 8, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Apr. 14, 2022.
John D. Myra
John D. Myra, 86, of Saylorsburg, died Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022 while under hospice care in his home. He was the husband of Donna M. (Frisbie)... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Apr. 14, 2022.
Patricia M. O'Reilly
Patricia O'Reilly, 69, of Stroudsburg died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the loving wife... Read More
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
Published in Joseph J Pula Funeral Home on Apr. 14, 2022.
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Edward Stephen Stys
Edward Stephen Stys, 88 of Monroe County, PA died on April 9, 2022 at Care One Rehabilitation in Morristown, NJ. He is predeceased by his loving... Read More
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
Published in Joseph J Pula Funeral Home on Apr. 13, 2022.
Monday, April 11, 2022
John J Gillis
John J. Gillis, 89, of Stroudsburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, New York he was the son of the late George and... Read More
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco
Published in Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco on Apr. 11, 2022.
Jose Antonio Munoz
Deacon Jose Antonio Munoz, 79, of Mount Pocono, PA passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at White Stone Care Center. Born in Caguas, Puerto... Read More
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco
Published in Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco on Apr. 11, 2022.
Frances Pogorzelski
Frances M. Pogorzelski, 90, of Fairfield, NJ passed away peacefully at her daughter Diane's home in East Stroudsburg, PA on Saturday evening... Read More
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
Published in Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home on Apr. 11, 2022.
Johanna Schmidt
Johanna (Conrads) Schmidt, 84, of Pocono Lake, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Geisinger Health Center. Born in Mountainside, NJ she... Read More
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco
Published in Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco on Apr. 11, 2022.
Darlene Schultz
Darlene Marion (Whitmeyer) Schultz, 75, of Tobyhanna, passed away in her home on Friday, April 8, 2022.Born in Elizabeth, NJ she was the daughter... Read More
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco
Published in Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco on Apr. 11, 2022.
Catherine E. Yetter
Catherine "Kate" E. Yetter, 77, of East Stroudsburg, died Friday morning, April 8, 2022, at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House - Pocono. She was... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Sunday, April 10, 2022
John Richard Reisenwitz
John "Dick" Richard Reisenwitz, 94, of Mountainhome passed away in his home on Friday, April 8, 2022. Born in Cresco he was the son of the late... Read More
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco
Published in Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco on Apr. 10, 2022.
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Margaret Mary Nemeth (Tichenor)
X-ray technologist, beloved mother & grandmother, 82 Margaret Mary Nemeth (nee Tichenor), 82, of East Stroudsburg, P.A. passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Visiting will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at The Dangler Funeral Home of West Orange... Read More
Dangler Funeral Home
Published in The Star-Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2022.
Lily Shumate
Lily Beatrice (Beatty) Shumate, 98, of Tobyhanna, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 in her home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland she was the daughter... Read More
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco
Published in Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco on Apr. 9, 2022.
Kathleen Taylor
Kathleen Taylor 94 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on March 7, 2022. Born in County Mayo, Ireland she was the daughter of Michael and Margaret... Read More
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
Published in Joseph J Pula Funeral Home on Apr. 9, 2022.
Friday, April 8, 2022
Barbara R. Plesh
Barbara R. Plesh, 79, of Stroud Township, passed away Wednesday morning, April 6, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus in Bartonsville... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Apr. 8, 2022.
Edward F. Stossell
Edward F. Stossel 81 of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Thursday April 7, 2022. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Most) Stossel with... Read More
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
Published in Joseph J Pula Funeral Home on Apr. 8, 2022.
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Larry Greenstein
Larry Greenstein of East Stroudsburg and Fort Myers, Florida passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the age of 88. He died peacefully with... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Apr. 7, 2022.
James C. "Jimmy" Owens Jr.
James C. Owens, Jr., 58, of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Wednesday April 6, 2022. He was the loving husband of Jacqueline Moore-Owens. James... Read More
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
Published in Joseph J Pula Funeral Home on Apr. 7, 2022.
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Norma Maria Abutahnat
Norma Maria (Yabor) Abutahnat, 70, of Tobyhanna, formerly of Riverdale, New York passed away in her home on Tuesday, April 4, 2022. Born in Victoria... Read More
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco
Published in Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco on Apr. 6, 2022.
William C. Warner
On March 25, 2022, William C. Warner of Canadensis, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at the age of 69. Born in Los Angeles, California, he... Read More
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco
Published in Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco on Apr. 6, 2022.
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Anthony V. Scocca
Anthony V. "Tony" Scocca, age 45 of Polk Township, Kunkletown passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Anthony was born in Copiague, NY on February 7, 1977, son of George V. and Mary L. (Alestra) Scocca. Anthony received his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice in 2002 from DeSales... Read More
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2022.
Monday, April 4, 2022
Mark Botti
Mark Allan Botti has passed on April 2, 2022, at Hospice House -Pocono. He was 58 years old. He is survived by his wife, Doreen (Ayres) Botti... Read More
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco
Published in Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco on Apr. 4, 2022.
Thomas Charles Getz Sr.
Thomas Charles Getz Sr., 64 of East Stroudsburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday April 3, 2022, at his home. He was... Read More
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
Published in Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home on Apr. 4, 2022.
Saturday, April 2, 2022
Ronald R. "Murphy" Davis
Ronald "Murphy" R. Davis, 70, of Kunkletown, died suddenly on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at home. Born on December 12, 1951 in East Stroudsburg... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Apr. 2, 2022.
Severino Diaz
Severino Diaz, 82, of Mount Pocono, passed away in his home on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Born in Juma Bejucal, Bonao Provincia, Dominican Republic... Read More
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco
Published in Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco on Apr. 2, 2022.
Friday, April 1, 2022
Nikolaos P. Bonakis
Family man with roots in Greece, 'a gentle man with a great smile' Nikolaos P. Bonakis, 81, of Easton, PA, died Thursday morning, March 31, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus. He was the husband of Debbie (Sikales) Bonakis. Born on September 14, 1940 in Crete, Greece, he... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Staten Island Advance from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2022.
Louis E. Brienza
Louis Emilio Brienza (1946 - 2022) Following a battle with cancer, Louis (Louie) E. Brienza, 75, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Apr. 1, 2022.
Thad C. Janusz
Thad C. Janusz, 76, of Stroud Township, died March 10, 2022, while under hospice care at a friends' home in Cresco. Born on December 25, 1945... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Apr. 1, 2022.
Ralph J. Read Sr.
Ralph James Read, Sr., 92, of Cresco, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono. Born in Hope, New Jersey he was... Read More
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco
Published in Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco on Apr. 1, 2022.
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Joseph Bulas
Joseph Bulas, 65, of East Stroudsburg, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pompton Plains... Read More
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
Published in Joseph J Pula Funeral Home on Mar. 31, 2022.
George F. Cook Iii
George F. Cook III 6/4/47-3/27/22 George, 74, of East Stroudsburg passed away suddenly at home. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife... Read More
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
Published in Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home on Mar. 31, 2022.
Peter Schaumloffel
Peter Schaumloffel, 68, of Pocono Pines, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Promedica Nursing Home of Allentown. Born in Queens, New... Read More
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco
Published in Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco on Mar. 31, 2022.
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Ruth Ann Berger
Ruth Ann Berger, 72, a lifetime resident of Neola, died Friday, March 25, 2022, in her home. Born on February 13, 1950 in East Stroudsburg, she... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Mar. 30, 2022.
Dr. Carl Nelke
Dr. Carl D. Nelke, a retired dentist, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. He was 92 years old. He was born on July 26, 1929 in Midland Park, New Jersey. He was a graduate of Pompton Lakes High School, attended Hope College, and graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry... Read More
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
Published in The Express Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2022.
Richard Allen Verwey
Richard A. Verwey, 94, of Tannersville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday March 27, 2022. He was the husband... Read More
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
Published in Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home on Mar. 30, 2022.
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Earl Eversen
Earl Eversen, 93, of Pocono Pines, PA passed on March 27, 2022 Born and raised in Staten Island, NY he was the son of the late Gladys and Engvald... Read More
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco
Published in Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory - Cresco on Mar. 29, 2022.
Francisco Gonzalez I.
Francisco I. Gonzalez 81 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Tuesday March 29, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the... Read More
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
Published in Joseph J Pula Funeral Home on Mar. 29, 2022.
Monday, March 28, 2022
Ann Marie Boyer
Ann Marie Boyer, 64, of Brodheadsville, died on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House in East Stroudsburg. She was... Read More
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
Published in Joseph J Pula Funeral Home on Mar. 28, 2022.
Friday, March 25, 2022
Euripides Cartagena
Euripides Cartagena, 86, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Friday March 25, 2022. He was the widower of Mitra (Fragoso) Cartagena. Born... Read More
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
Published in Joseph J Pula Funeral Home on Mar. 25, 2022.
Patricia A. Swineford
Patricia Ann Swineford, known to most as Pat or Patty, lived her life in nature as much as possible. She passed peacefully one day short of 69... Read More
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
Published in Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home on Mar. 25, 2022.
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Eric C. Brennan
Eric C. Brennan, 47, of East Stroudsburg, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono. Born on March 5, 1975 in East Stroudsburg... Read More
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. on Mar. 24, 2022.
