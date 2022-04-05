Menu
Anne McAleavy
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
Anne McAleavy

June 26, 1926 - March 21, 2022

MADISON - Anne McAleavy, 92, of Madison, WI, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was born June, 26, 1929 in Minneapolis, MN to Robert and Elizabeth Bentzen.

She was married to John McAleavy and is survived by her seven children: Kristin, Kathryn, Steven, Carolyn, Robert, Paul, and Ellen; 18 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Anne was a devoted mother and was unstinting in her dedication that their lives would flourish.

She was happiest in her garden and weeding the yard, by hand, perhaps with a cocktail nearby (in part, we suspected, to get some quiet time away from us). She greatly enjoyed all of nature and kayaking in pursuit of loons in particular, She was a volunteer for many years at Huegel Elementary school teaching reading to kindergartners. was a wonderful mother, and grandmother and she will be greatly missed.

The family is deeply grateful for the care she received from Oak Park Place and Agrace Hospice.

A celebration of her life will be held at Wingra Park April 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the Arboretum Land Stewardship Fund.


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Wingra Park
WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a wonderful tribute to your Mother and a life well-lived! May your wonderful memories soften the grief and sorrow you may be feeling at this time. I remember Steve and Kathy from our attendance at West High School! May God bless you all!
Mary Lou McCormick
Friend
April 5, 2022
