SUN PRAIRIE – Curtis G. "Curt" Johnson passed away peacefully on his own terms on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Madison. He was 79 years old.

Curt was born Oct. 15, 1941, to Donald and Doris (Bosben) Johnson in Madison, Wis. He was united in marriage to RoseAnn (Nordness) Johnson on June 8, 1963, at Our Saviours Lutheran in Sun Prairie. Together, they were married 48 years and gave birth to one daughter, Kym. Following Curt's graduation from Sun Prairie High School in 1959, he joined the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged and returned home to start his career as a laborer, then foreman with J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., in Madison. He celebrated his retirement after 35 years. In his retirement, he began working at the Marshall Sausage Kitchen, enjoyed tending to his flower garden and travelling with his wife, RoseAnn. Among many other things, Curt truly enjoyed hosting family gatherings, and he adored his two granddaughters, Courtney and Tara, attending each event in their upbringing. While he was not a teacher by trade, he was always sure to educate his family on all things past and present, whether they needed to know or not. Curt was also an avid hunter and fisherman; he taught his nephews and granddaughters to follow in his footsteps. He also enjoyed casinos, the Brewers, the Packers, and Badgers games. Curt was a family man and valued the relationships he kept with each one of them. Following RoseAnn's passing in 2012, Curt joined the Sun Prairie American Legion Post #333 and recently became their commander. He also volunteered on the Sun Prairie VFW Post's Color Guard and spent much of his time with his fellow members, travelling, sharing stories and giving back to his community. He could be found at the VFW daily, enjoying beverages and the company of his fellow veterans who became his closest friends.

Curt is survived by his daughter, Kym (Shaun) Bauer; granddaughters, Courtney Bauer and Tara (Mike) Feurig; brother, Jim (Susan) Johnson; brothers-in-law, Terry Nordness and Steve (Sheryl) Guetzlaff; sisters-in-law, Shelly (Keith) Ullrich and Marlys Johnson; many nieces and nephews; and his furry friend, "Max." He was preceded in death by his loving wife, RoseAnn; brother, Doug; sister; Phyllis; and an infant son.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, followed by a short service at 12 p.m., at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE in Sun Prairie, Wis. He will be buried at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens with Military Honors following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the William S. Middleton Memorial Veteran's Hospital, including (GPF#8312 per Curtis Johnson) in the memo, for their wonderful hospice care; the Sun Prairie VFW Post #9362; the Sun Prairie American Legion Post #333; or Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis.

A special "Thank You" to the VA Hospital and Hospice Care Unit in Madison, Wis., to Agrace Hospice, and to all who brought him food and those who checked on him this past year. The family is forever grateful for their kindness and compassion.

