Gavin, David Daniel

REEDSBURG - David Daniel Gavin, age 36, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. David was born to David Gavin and Nancy Linderud on March 28, 1985, in Baraboo, Wis. David is survived by two sisters, Angela Statz (Edward) and Melinda Kirchstein (Justin). David passed after a long struggle with heroin addiction, which unfortunately ended his life. David recently started a new job in a cabinetry company in Rib Lake, Wis., which he was so excited about and doing well and very happy.

David was such a loving, caring and giving son, brother, uncle to so many nieces and nephews, and a friend to so many. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, traveling and especially loved his dogs, Mario and Dino, who were always by his side. David had an incredible knowledge of history and loved to talk it. He loved watching documentaries regarding history and history movies. A special thank you to Jake Aiken, who has been David's friend and been by his side recently, helping him in every way. There will be a celebration of life announced in the spring of next year.

David was preceded in death by his uncle, Gary Gavin; and grandparents, Earl and Clarice Linderud. He will be missed by everyone who knew him - his thoughtfulness, love, his kind voice and the calmness he carried about himself. Heaven received our David too soon, but he will always be in our hearts. No services are planned at this time.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., P.O. Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244