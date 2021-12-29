Hansen, Gail Marie

MADISON - Gail Marie Hansen was born on Wednesday, May 10, 1978, at Oakwood Hospital, in Dearborn, Mich., to Charles and Pam Bennett. She passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her home in Madison, Wis., at the age of 43.

Gail was the beloved wife of Robert H. Hansen and a loving mother to Xavier and Phoenix Hansen. She was the loving daughter of Charles and Pam Bennett and daughter-in-law of Doris (Steve) Tempesta. She was the loving sister of BethAnn (Adam) Salinas and sister-in-law of Jennifer Rodriguez. She was a loving aunt to Noah, Rachel, Isaac, Taniya, and Daniel. She was a loving niece of numerous uncles and aunts, and she had many cousins and was a friend to all and a poker buddy near and far.

Gail was devoted to God. She enjoyed selling Norwex, playing poker and collecting buttons, pink pigs and playing cards. She enjoyed taking her sons to many fairs throughout the year. Gail enjoyed getting fresh food and cheese curds from the farmer's market. She enjoyed her trips to see family, especially hotel trips.

The family will be receiving guests for visitation on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 10 a.m., with the funeral services, led by Pastor Todd McVey and Pastor Adam Salinas, beginning at 1 p.m. at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison. No committal service will take place.

