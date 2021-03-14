Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Rogan
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Rogan, John Francis

MIDDLETON - Colonel John F. "Jack" Rogan, USA (Ret.), age 94, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. John was born on July 10, 1926, in New York City, the oldest of seven children to John and Susan (O'Doherty) Rogan, and spent part of his boyhood in Ireland. He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Ann, and a loving father to his nine children and 10 grandchildren.

Jack served in the U.S. Army for 25 years, then as the State Director of Finance for Wisconsin for 13 years under five governors. He also devoted 38 years of volunteer service to the Archdiocese of Madison, working with three bishops.

Jack is survived by his children, Suzanne, John (Judy), Kathleen, Patricia, Colleen (Antonio), Michael (Sue), Kevin, and David; grandchildren, Trevor, Jenna, Ryan, Kelsey, Kyle, Krista, Julie, Noah, Aidan, and Cameron; brother, Joseph (Mary Ann); sister, Mary; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Ann; daughter, Maureen (Vince); parents; sisters, Millicent and Eileen; and brothers, Thomas and Edward (Phyllis).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit www.stbmidd.org/live at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to Catholic Charities, the American Red Cross, or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Funeral service
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church Middleton
7450 University Ave, Middleton, WI
Mar
30
Funeral service
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church Middleton
7450 University Ave, Middleton, WI
Mar
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church Middleton
7450 University Ave, Middleton, WI
Mar
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church Middleton
7450 University Ave, Middleton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Peace, love, sorrow with joy. The California Cogan's shed some Irish tears for Uncle Jack.
Mary Sue Cogan (Perez) Mrs Barbara Cogan
March 30, 2021
Jack was such a beautiful example of a man who aged with grace. When I talked with him and asked how he was, he would list some ailments, not complaining, and would end with "really doing pretty well". A man who loved his family, his country, and his Catholic Faith. We are having a Mass said for the repose of his soul at the Shrine of St. Therese of the Little Flower. May he rest in peace.
Greg Wagner
Friend
March 16, 2021
Bothmy Wife Megan and I are sad to read the news about Jack. Our condolences. BP and MC
Bob Phillips
March 15, 2021
The entire Capitol City Band family will miss Colonel Jack's kind words about music and the band. He and Ann were avide followers and supporters. He was so proud to stand for his anthem at the annual Tribute to the Troops concerts when able to attend. Condolences to all.
Jim Latimer
March 14, 2021
Col Jack will be missed. He and Ann were more than friends. Condolences to all of the Rogans from my wife Pat and our entire family. Ed Solner
Edward Solner
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results