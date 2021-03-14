Rogan, John Francis

MIDDLETON - Colonel John F. "Jack" Rogan, USA (Ret.), age 94, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. John was born on July 10, 1926, in New York City, the oldest of seven children to John and Susan (O'Doherty) Rogan, and spent part of his boyhood in Ireland. He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Ann, and a loving father to his nine children and 10 grandchildren.

Jack served in the U.S. Army for 25 years, then as the State Director of Finance for Wisconsin for 13 years under five governors. He also devoted 38 years of volunteer service to the Archdiocese of Madison, working with three bishops.

Jack is survived by his children, Suzanne, John (Judy), Kathleen, Patricia, Colleen (Antonio), Michael (Sue), Kevin, and David; grandchildren, Trevor, Jenna, Ryan, Kelsey, Kyle, Krista, Julie, Noah, Aidan, and Cameron; brother, Joseph (Mary Ann); sister, Mary; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Ann; daughter, Maureen (Vince); parents; sisters, Millicent and Eileen; and brothers, Thomas and Edward (Phyllis).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit www.stbmidd.org/live at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to Catholic Charities, the American Red Cross, or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

