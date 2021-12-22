Rustad, Marvin J.

DEERFIELD/COTTAGE GROVE - Marvin J. Rustad, age 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Stoughton Meadows. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's paper.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at WEST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1911 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton, with the Rev. Eric Bakken presiding. Burial will be at West Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton, and also from 10 a.m. until the funeral on Tuesday at the church.

