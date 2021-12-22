Menu
Marvin Rustad
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street
Stoughton, WI

Rustad, Marvin J.

DEERFIELD/COTTAGE GROVE - Marvin J. Rustad, age 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Stoughton Meadows. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's paper.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at WEST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1911 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton, with the Rev. Eric Bakken presiding. Burial will be at West Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton, and also from 10 a.m. until the funeral on Tuesday at the church.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect St., P.O. Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
206 W. Prospect Street P.O. Box 231, Stoughton, WI
Dec
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
WEST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH
1911 Koshkonong Rd, Stoughton, WI
Dec
28
Funeral
11:00a.m.
WEST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH
1911 Koshkonong Rd., Stoughton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Stoughton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss you're in my thoughts and prayers
Kellee
Friend
January 2, 2022
Always enjoyed the times we visited at the Olson get togethers, playing card etc. Marv was always joking or laughing.
Bob Wagner
December 27, 2021
We always enjoyed Marvins stories,and his visits when i was young,Paul loved hunting with marv,especially coyote. Our deepest sympathy. The Athurs and Andersons
Paul and Dorothy (arthur) Anderson
December 27, 2021
Marcia and family...Your dad was a character, always had a smile, and we loved him dearly.
Doug and Martha Hinchley
Friend
December 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
December 26, 2021
