FORT ATKINSON - Paul F. Schaller, age 73, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Dec. 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Paul was born on Dec. 19, 1948, to Norman F. and Elaine (Kleppe) Schaller, and he grew up in Fitchburg, Wis. He graduated from Madison Central High School (1967) and then attended UW-Stout and MATC (graduating from MATC with an associate degree in automotive technology in 1970). Paul married Sandra Getchel at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington, Wis., on Dec. 5, 1970. He was employed in the automotive industry for 30-plus years, followed by a career as rural letter carrier for USPS. Paul was an avid car enthusiast; he loved to buy cars and restore them, and he also took great pleasure in taking care of his yard. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Paul was an amazingly thoughtful and compassionate husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother who cared deeply about his family.

Paul will be deeply missed by his family: wife, Sandy Schaller of Fort Atkinson; children, Andrew (Katie) Schaller and their children, Anna, Lauren and Brandon, Gretchen (Ray) Thum and their children, Kalyn and Caleb, and Rachael (Levi Heath) Schaller; siblings, Jim L. (Nance) Schaller, Kristine Kappel (David Polich), and Carol (Steve) Sobek; sister- and brothers-in-law, Dawn (Kevin) Johnson, Doug (Heather) Getchel, and Julie (Tim) Davis; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service with family will be conducted by Pastor Bruce McKenney.

A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 5, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Lake Mills.

