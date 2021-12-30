Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Schaller
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home - Jefferson
900 West Racine Street
Jefferson, WI

Schaller, Paul F.

FORT ATKINSON - Paul F. Schaller, age 73, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Dec. 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Paul was born on Dec. 19, 1948, to Norman F. and Elaine (Kleppe) Schaller, and he grew up in Fitchburg, Wis. He graduated from Madison Central High School (1967) and then attended UW-Stout and MATC (graduating from MATC with an associate degree in automotive technology in 1970). Paul married Sandra Getchel at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington, Wis., on Dec. 5, 1970. He was employed in the automotive industry for 30-plus years, followed by a career as rural letter carrier for USPS. Paul was an avid car enthusiast; he loved to buy cars and restore them, and he also took great pleasure in taking care of his yard. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Paul was an amazingly thoughtful and compassionate husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother who cared deeply about his family.

Paul will be deeply missed by his family: wife, Sandy Schaller of Fort Atkinson; children, Andrew (Katie) Schaller and their children, Anna, Lauren and Brandon, Gretchen (Ray) Thum and their children, Kalyn and Caleb, and Rachael (Levi Heath) Schaller; siblings, Jim L. (Nance) Schaller, Kristine Kappel (David Polich), and Carol (Steve) Sobek; sister- and brothers-in-law, Dawn (Kevin) Johnson, Doug (Heather) Getchel, and Julie (Tim) Davis; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service with family will be conducted by Pastor Bruce McKenney.

A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 5, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Lake Mills.

Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and to share a memory.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran church
Lake Mills, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home - Jefferson
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home - Jefferson.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sandy and family, we were so sorry to learn of Paul's passing---he was a great husband, father and grandfather. His love will keep you all warm daily and the many memories will make you smile and laugh. Thank God for all those wonderful times. God Bless you all.
Ellen & Bob DeWolfe
Friend
January 9, 2022
Carol, and family, so sorry for your loss. My prayers and condolences go out for all of you and those who knew your brother.
Patty West
January 5, 2022
The Lyle Kleppe Family
January 4, 2022
Sandy, God Bless you and your family during this difficult time. Heartfelt sympathy.
Jim and Carol Brancel
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results