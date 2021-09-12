Voss, Rebecca L.

MADISON / KENOSHA – We lost our daughter, Rebecca Lynne Voss, on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in a tragic car accident. She was 49 years old. She was born on March 20, 1972, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Terrance and Linda (Zielke) Voss.

Rebecca graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1990. She was musically talented, playing both the piano and alto saxophone, and she played for Doc DeHaven in the Monona Grove Jazz Band. She was invited to attend the UW-Madison summer music clinic for four years during high school, which led her to receiving a four-year scholarship to UW-Madison.

Rebecca graduated from UW-Madison with high academic honors, earning a double major in Spanish and music. During her time at UW, she was part of the UW Concert Band directed by Mike Leckrone. She continued her studies at Northwestern University, receiving her master's degree in communications. She worked in Chicago for many years in various office administration jobs. She enjoyed sightseeing with her family in Chicago and running marathons. Rebecca continued her love for running over the years and served as a volunteer at many races. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Humane Society. When Rebecca moved to Kenosha, she took great pride in purchasing and caring for her own home. Rebecca loved her word jumbles and watching Law & Order re-runs.

Rebecca is survived by her parents, Terry and Linda Voss; sister, Christine Voss; nephew, Cole Hansen; aunt, Nancy Zielke (Tome Freude); uncles, Bruce (Linda) Voss and Mike Voss; cousins, Aaron (Jenny) Zielke, Adam (Kait) Zielke, Gretchen Voss and Ben (Christina) Voss; and many other cousins and family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and uncle, Howie Zielke.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society in Rebecca's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

We Love you Becky. You will always be in our hearts.

