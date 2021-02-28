Menu
Richard "Dick" Atkinson
1945 - 2021
Atkinson, Richard "Dick"

MONROE - Richard "Dick" Atkinson, age 75, of Monroe, died on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home. He was born on Oct. 7, 1945, in Monroe, the son of Robert and Madeline (Loeffel) Atkinson. Dick was a graduate of Albany High School in 1963 and MATC.

Dick married Joy Widuch in Madison in 1966; later, Dick and Debra Blum were united in marriage on June 24, 1989, in Madison.

Dick was employed with the Park and Rec department for the City of Madison, and most of his time was spent taking care of the golf courses. He enjoyed bowling; hunting; watching his daughter's, nieces' and nephews' sporting events; and watching the UW Badgers. He loved his dog, Pappe; and his cats, especially Sweet Potato. Dick and his neighbors enjoyed driving their UTVs together. He was fond of sitting on his porch and watching the wildlife in his backyard.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Atkinson of Monroe; children, Wendy (Dick) Geiger of Madison and Jamie Atkinson of Los Angeles, Calif.; grandson, Wesley; brother, Dennis (Elizabeth) Atkinson of Albany; sisters, Gail (Eugene) Briggs of Albany and Janet (Rick) Flood of Brooklyn; and father-in-law, Darold Blum.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy Atkinson; and mother-in-law, Kathleen Blum.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. till 12 noon, at the SHRINER-HAGER-GOHLKE funeral home in Monroe.

Per Dick's wishes, there will be no funeral service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at shriner111.com.


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 28, 2021.
