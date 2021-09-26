Kalil, Ronald E.

MADISON - Ronald E. Kalil, age 79, born Oct. 10, 1941, died Sept. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis.

A graduate of Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Ron began his scientific career at the University of Wisconsin in 1973. He established the first Neuroscience Training Program in 1975 and directed the program for 25 years. In 1988, he founded the Center for Neuroscience, becoming director for the next 12 years. Several years later he founded and directed the W.M. Keck Laboratory for Biological Imaging and chaired a campus-wide planning committee which led to the establishment of a University Department of Neuroscience. Ron chaired the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences Promotion, Tenure and Compensation Committee. He continued to build UW-Madison's neuroscience community by securing approval for the Interdisciplinary Biology Building. By 2004, he established the first UW-Madison course on stem cells and became the co-founder and director of the Neuroscience and Public Policy Program where he taught the Neuroscience and Public Policy Seminar. He continued his contributions to science by serving for 18 years on the NIH or other federal review advisory panels. He retired from the University in 2020.

When not in the lab, he and his wife, Marilyn, enjoyed international travel to Australia, New Zealand, South America, China, Singapore, and Europe, but his favorite place was on the shores of Lake Michigan in Door County. An avid bicyclist, movie and classical music buff, and stereophile, Ron enjoyed many rides through the Wisconsin countryside and watching his favorite Humphrey Bogart movie.

Preceding him in death were father, Wadir E. Kalil; mother, Phyllis MacGaregill; and sister, Diane Kalil.

Survivors include wife, Marilyn Rhodes; children, Thomas A. Kalil (Mary Ann McCormack) and Ariel Kalil (Karl Felbinger); grandchildren, Madeline, John, Henry, Elinor and George; and former wife, Katherine Kalil.

Private family services will be held. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434