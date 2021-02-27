Menu
Ronald Kaukl
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Poynette High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St
Poynette, WI

Kaukl, Ronald L.

POYNETTE - Ronald L. Kaukl, 68, of Poynette, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital-Madison.

Visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette, Wis., on Saturday, March 13 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Masks and social distancing rules will be observed with a limit of 50 people attending at one time. A private memorial service will follow.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Friends of the MacKenzie Center.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St, Poynette, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your Friends @ Alliant Energy
March 4, 2021
I always enjoyed working with Ron, both in Portage and Baraboo. He was missed when he retired. He always made time to teach the apprentices. My heartfelt condolences.
Chris Hamm
March 2, 2021
I was so surprised and saddened to see that Ron had passed away. I was a RN at Dean for many years and saw Ron on a regular basis. He was truly my favorite patient! He was always so upbeat and friendly. I remember how excited he was when he learned he was going to be a grandfather. I am so sorry for your loss.
Joan Schuetz
February 27, 2021
