Kaukl, Ronald L.

POYNETTE - Ronald L. Kaukl, 68, of Poynette, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital-Madison.

Visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette, Wis., on Saturday, March 13 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Masks and social distancing rules will be observed with a limit of 50 people attending at one time. A private memorial service will follow.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Friends of the MacKenzie Center.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.