FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
Linderwell, Ronald Allan

ROSCOE/POYNETTE – Ronald Allan Linderwell, age 68, passed away on Dec. 6, 2021, at St. Anthony Medical Center after a short illness. He was born on Aug. 28, 1953, in Portage, Wis., to parents, Gordon and Mildred (Seemann) Linderwell.

He was employed at UTC for 40 years, retiring five years ago. Ron went on multiple trips to Sturgis with his friends whom he rode motorcycles with. He enjoyed shooting on the trap league.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Jo (Miller); children, Joseph, Matthew, and Tiffany; grandson, Maddox Rambo; sister, Sandy (Randy) Smith; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and Gordon Linderwell Jr.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A luncheon will follow the visitation at KAVANAUGH'S ESQUIRE CLUB, 1025 N. Sherman Ave., Madison.

Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2021.
Deepest sympathies. I worked with Ron for about 15 years at Hamilton Sundstrand in Rockford. He was a great guy.
Jeff Metcalf
Work
December 29, 2021
