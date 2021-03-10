Tanner, Ryan Alan

SUN PRAIRIE - Ryan Alan Tanner, age 29, went on to eternal life on Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born on Nov. 22, 1991, in Madison, to Alan and Dana Tanner.

Ryan was a good friend to many and had an infectious smile that could brighten anyone's day. He was a 2010 graduate of Sun Prairie High School, where he was a proud member of the Varsity Baseball team. He served two years in the U.S. Navy. Ryan was employed at the Drax Company for the last five years.

Ryan is survived by his son, Jack James; the love of his life, girlfriend, Ashley Waydick; mother, Dana; father, Alan; brother, Jacob; maternal grandparents, Dick (Sandra) MacWilliams; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and best friend, Lindsay.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m. at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. Pastor Walther will preside. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be set up for Jack. Please follow COVID rules. Tomorrow is never guaranteed, hug the ones you love and tell them how much you love them.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, WI (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com