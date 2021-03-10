Menu
Ryan Tanner
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Sun Prairie High School
FUNERAL HOME
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI

Tanner, Ryan Alan

SUN PRAIRIE - Ryan Alan Tanner, age 29, went on to eternal life on Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born on Nov. 22, 1991, in Madison, to Alan and Dana Tanner.

Ryan was a good friend to many and had an infectious smile that could brighten anyone's day. He was a 2010 graduate of Sun Prairie High School, where he was a proud member of the Varsity Baseball team. He served two years in the U.S. Navy. Ryan was employed at the Drax Company for the last five years.

Ryan is survived by his son, Jack James; the love of his life, girlfriend, Ashley Waydick; mother, Dana; father, Alan; brother, Jacob; maternal grandparents, Dick (Sandra) MacWilliams; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and best friend, Lindsay.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m. at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. Pastor Walther will preside. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be set up for Jack. Please follow COVID rules. Tomorrow is never guaranteed, hug the ones you love and tell them how much you love them.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, WI (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St, Sun Prairie, WI
Mar
12
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St, Sun Prairie, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You brought joy to everyone who knew you. You lived life fully and you made a amazingly positive difference everyday.
Lauren Page
March 12, 2021
