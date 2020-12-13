Menu
Timothy Sweeney
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Sweeney, Timothy Charles

MADISON - Timothy Charles Sweeney, age 72, was known by many as an athlete and attorney, as a volunteer and friend, a father-figure and coach. Timothy Sweeney leaves behind a remarkable legacy of excellence that carried through in the world of sports, education, philanthropy, and law. Tim passed away surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 8, 2020.

Tim's life story is one of generosity, love, and service to his family and community.

An All-City athlete in football, basketball, and baseball for Edgewood High School, he went on to Notre Dame, where as a walk-on quarterback he was part of coach Ara Parseghian's 1966 national championship team. His football career was cut short by injury, and he went on to play on the Notre Dame baseball team. He graduated with an economics degree in 1970. In 1999, he was inducted into the Edgewood High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

After college, Tim and Ann, who were high school sweethearts and married for 51 years, became teachers at the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota. In 1975, he earned a degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law before returning to Madison, where he has practiced law ever since. He was most recently with Neider and Boucher, S.C., in Madison.

Tim served on numerous non-profit boards over his almost five decades of service to the Madison community, including a decades long commitment to Edgewood High School where he was on the first-ever Board of Trustees in the late 1980s and was a key player in overseeing Edgewood's campus master plan. In recent years, Tim served as a board member of the South Central Wisconsin First Tee.

Tim had numerous business and professional interests, but also several recreational ones. He was an avid golfer. In addition, Tim developed a special fondness for horse racing and was part of a group with close friends that owned and raced thoroughbreds. After two decades of sponsoring horses, MAJOR FED was the group's first horse to race in the 2020 Kentucky Derby. In addition, the following month, their horse SCONSIN, ran in the Breeder's Cup, which Tim called the Olympics of horse racing.

Tim's true life legacy lies in his immeasurable generosity and love for family, extended family, friends, and causes that he often quietly supported. He enjoyed coaching his children's sports teams, refereeing local high school basketball games, and staying extra hours on the golf range with his own children and other youth golfers. He enjoyed "taking the time and making the time" to lend a hand, while quietly weaving in the lessons of life that sports gave to him. He was most proud of being a good husband, father, and grandfather.

Tim's passing came as a surprise to all, but we can be comforted by the legacy he left, filled with his warm smile, enduring wisdom, loving heart and a goofy sense of humor. He meant something different to each of us and his presence will be missed.

Tim, who is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marian Sweeney, Madison, is survived by the love of his life, Ann (Jimieson); children, Colleen Sweeney, Katie Minahan (John), and Patrick Sweeney (Allysa); and seven grandchildren, Betsy, Kelly, Charlie, Molly, Nora, Emmaline, and Harrison; as well as his nine siblings, Mike (Sally), Jack (Jodi), Greg (Kenn), Dan (Dana, recently deceased), Mark (Karen), Patrick (Pam), Brian, Gary Joe, and Mary Beth Arnold (Dave).

On Dec. 12, 2020, the family held a private ceremony, and they look forward to a public celebration of Tim's life sometime in 2021.

"Notre Dame is a big place, but love is bigger - much bigger. Green is a beautiful color to be born with. It's my color. Green is hope. I love and live for hope. I am hope. I shall become fulfillment. Let's love, laugh, luck till we are green in the soul . . . together." -Timothy C. Sweeney, 1969.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be sent, in Timothy Sweeney's name, to Edgewood High School, 2219 Monroe Street, Madison, WI 53711 and to First Tee of South Central Wisconsin, 5501 Schroeder Road, #100, Madison, WI 53711.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sad to hear about the passing of Tim. I have fond memories of the Sweeney family while growing up in Madison.
Catherine Amato Fischer
January 10, 2021
God Bless TIM and all who love him. He sure accomplished many caring and giving things. May he Rest In Peace now.
CAROLYNE MCKINLEY BYRNE
December 21, 2020
Shocked and saddened by Tim´s passing. A wonderful guy and always a friend. Many yesteryear memories of growing up together . My sympathies to all the family
Patrick Cantwell
December 15, 2020
Dear Ann and Family: Tim was one of those people who always greeted you warmly whenever he saw you. What made him special was that his warmth was genuine. He was truly one of the nicest people I´ve ever met, and was an inspiration to me and many others. Rest in peace my friend.
Ed Murphy
December 15, 2020
So sorry to this very sad news. Tim was an amazing athlete and even better person. He touched many lives in a very positive way and his legacy will live on for years to come. Ann, you and the entire extended Sweeney family are in my thoughts and prayers prayers.
Rod Uphoff
December 14, 2020
A gentleman of the first order. It was indeed a pleasure to have known him! God bless! John
John Gallagher 70
December 14, 2020
I will always remember out days at QP, football at Vilas Park and golf at Glenway Tim. My prayers go out to your family, Mark
MARK ALAN KRAFT
December 14, 2020
To the Sweeney Family I offer my condolences and respect in the memory of Tim. I remember the times at McKinlays during the summers. The times after Edgewood would shell Darlington and the confirmations and other events. I was in admiration of Tim and total respect. I used to always say something about how Darlington used to pound Edgewood in sports when Tim played. Did it to get a charge out of him and BOY did it work . Salute to you all especially in this time of sadness,
Bob Moose Kendall
December 14, 2020
Such a sudden and sad loss. Just a wonderful friend thru grade school and high school. My deepest sympathies to Ann and all the Sweeneys.
Karl Rohlich
December 13, 2020
Sorry for your lose. I was not close but I use to go and watch Tim play with the "Shamrocks " baseball team. He was talented. I enjoyed watching him play. Peace in he´s in a blessed place.
Scott Wille
December 13, 2020
Prayers to the families. This is the kid I centered to in 7-8th grade touch football...grown up. Same guy all this time. I remember Ray shouting while we were shooting buckets one day in the driveway on Waite Circle..."Good job, Timmer!" Good job, indeed.
Willie
December 13, 2020
Dear Ann and Family, Our hearts are so heavy trying to take this in. How lucky we were that Katie married John and we were able to know Tim as your loving husband, Katie's devoted father and such a role model to our grandchildren. He will always have a very special place in our hearts!
Susie Minahan
December 13, 2020
Dear Ann and Family, Please accept my deepest sympathy to all of you. You have wonderful memories to keep him close to your heart. All my love and prayers for your comfort, Judy (Sanna) Weller
Judy (Sanna) Weller
December 13, 2020
Words can not describe our sympathy to you, Ann, and the Sweeney Family. Tim will be missed, but his presence in all he contributed to the Madison community will live on forever! RIP. Prayers for you, Ann, and the family
Pat and Betsy (Richardson) Jagoe
December 13, 2020
Tim truly was all that is said of him in this obit. He was taken from us far too soon.
Ken Lemmer
December 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
December 13, 2020
