MADISON - Timothy Charles Sweeney, age 72, was known by many as an athlete and attorney, as a volunteer and friend, a father-figure and coach. Timothy Sweeney leaves behind a remarkable legacy of excellence that carried through in the world of sports, education, philanthropy, and law. Tim passed away surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 8, 2020.

Tim's life story is one of generosity, love, and service to his family and community.

An All-City athlete in football, basketball, and baseball for Edgewood High School, he went on to Notre Dame, where as a walk-on quarterback he was part of coach Ara Parseghian's 1966 national championship team. His football career was cut short by injury, and he went on to play on the Notre Dame baseball team. He graduated with an economics degree in 1970. In 1999, he was inducted into the Edgewood High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

After college, Tim and Ann, who were high school sweethearts and married for 51 years, became teachers at the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota. In 1975, he earned a degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law before returning to Madison, where he has practiced law ever since. He was most recently with Neider and Boucher, S.C., in Madison.

Tim served on numerous non-profit boards over his almost five decades of service to the Madison community, including a decades long commitment to Edgewood High School where he was on the first-ever Board of Trustees in the late 1980s and was a key player in overseeing Edgewood's campus master plan. In recent years, Tim served as a board member of the South Central Wisconsin First Tee.

Tim had numerous business and professional interests, but also several recreational ones. He was an avid golfer. In addition, Tim developed a special fondness for horse racing and was part of a group with close friends that owned and raced thoroughbreds. After two decades of sponsoring horses, MAJOR FED was the group's first horse to race in the 2020 Kentucky Derby. In addition, the following month, their horse SCONSIN, ran in the Breeder's Cup, which Tim called the Olympics of horse racing.

Tim's true life legacy lies in his immeasurable generosity and love for family, extended family, friends, and causes that he often quietly supported. He enjoyed coaching his children's sports teams, refereeing local high school basketball games, and staying extra hours on the golf range with his own children and other youth golfers. He enjoyed "taking the time and making the time" to lend a hand, while quietly weaving in the lessons of life that sports gave to him. He was most proud of being a good husband, father, and grandfather.

Tim's passing came as a surprise to all, but we can be comforted by the legacy he left, filled with his warm smile, enduring wisdom, loving heart and a goofy sense of humor. He meant something different to each of us and his presence will be missed.

Tim, who is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marian Sweeney, Madison, is survived by the love of his life, Ann (Jimieson); children, Colleen Sweeney, Katie Minahan (John), and Patrick Sweeney (Allysa); and seven grandchildren, Betsy, Kelly, Charlie, Molly, Nora, Emmaline, and Harrison; as well as his nine siblings, Mike (Sally), Jack (Jodi), Greg (Kenn), Dan (Dana, recently deceased), Mark (Karen), Patrick (Pam), Brian, Gary Joe, and Mary Beth Arnold (Dave).

On Dec. 12, 2020, the family held a private ceremony, and they look forward to a public celebration of Tim's life sometime in 2021.

"Notre Dame is a big place, but love is bigger - much bigger. Green is a beautiful color to be born with. It's my color. Green is hope. I love and live for hope. I am hope. I shall become fulfillment. Let's love, laugh, luck till we are green in the soul . . . together." -Timothy C. Sweeney, 1969.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be sent, in Timothy Sweeney's name, to Edgewood High School, 2219 Monroe Street, Madison, WI 53711 and to First Tee of South Central Wisconsin, 5501 Schroeder Road, #100, Madison, WI 53711.

