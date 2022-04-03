Tony Adam Kremm

August 28, 1950 - March 25, 2022

GOODMAN - Goodman, WI, died March 25, 2022 of cancer, surrounded by family. He was born August 28, 1950, on his grandfather's farm in rural Batavia, Ohio, to Frank and Ann (Salter) Kremm. Being the son of a career Navy family, he moved often, and attended schools in numerous states before graduating from Milwaukee Pulaski High School in 1968. He enlisted in the Naval Reserve during his senior year in high school, and immediately started active naval service. During the following 14 years of service, Tony rose to the rank of pettey officer second class as a radioman. For a time he was stationed in Italy and traveled throughout the Middle East and Africa.

Tony moved to Madison, WI, and worked as the night manager for Schmidt's Towing Service. He eventually started work with the State of Wisconsin at the University Hospital. There he met his future wife Dorothy. Tony transferred to the maintenance department of the University of Wisconsin. Tony was a leader in the Union and a bargaining team member of AFSCME on several State contracts.

Tony continued his maintenance career in the State of Wisconsin with the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections (DOC). Tony spent time at the DOC headquarters as a purchasing agent when his supervisory position was eliminated. Tony turned this setback into opportunity. Tony was able to return to a maintenance supervisory role in DOC and was able to finish his 31-year State career as the Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds for the Wisconsin Correctional Center System.

Tony married his wife, Dorothy, in September 1990. Tony raised Dorothy's three children as his own. Tony was an instructor for the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps. mentoring high school students who wanted to learn about the Dept. of the Navy. Tony was also active with the Wisconsin Rural Water Association. He had a passion for hunting and fishing. Tony enjoyed building and flying model airplanes.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, and step-daughter Samantha Cullen. Tony is survived by his wife Dorothy, two step-sons: Nathaniel (Suzanne) Cullen and James (Karen) Cullen, along with two grandchildren: Eve and True.

Burial will take place in the Amberg Cemetery at a later date.

Roubal Funeral Home of Wausaukee is assisting his family with arrangements.