Vondra, Virginia

MCFARLAND - Virginia "Ginny" Vondra passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2021, in McFarland, Wis. She was born Virginia Marie Fitzgerald to her parents, Lawrence and Madeline "Peggy" Fitzgerald, in Milwaukee, Wis., on Oct. 20, 1932. Virginia moved frequently with her parents, sister and five brothers, living in Kentucky, Washington, Belleville, Stoughton, Appleton and Oregon, Wis. She graduated from Owensboro Kentucky High School in 1950.

She met the love of her life, Eldon Vondra, in Madison, and they married in 1954. Their love story would last 63 years until his passing in 2016. Her first job was in the accounting department at Anchor Savings and Loan, until she and El established Vondra Engraving, Inc. in 1958, which grew to be the largest engraving company in the Midwest for years. They were proud that their signs and awards served as their legacy in many businesses throughout Madison, the University of Wisconsin, and State of Wisconsin buildings, as well as countless area hospitals and clinics.

Ginny and El had nine children and three foster children, and they enjoyed frequent family camping trips that took them throughout the United States and Canada, as well as to their property in Princeton, Wis. In retirement they lived on Lake Wisconsin, as well as in Lily, Wis., and they were adventurous travelers, especially enjoying their time in Cedar Key, Fla., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Ginny was a faithful and devout Catholic and a member of St. James and St. Dennis parishes for many years. She was selfless and spent her life helping others. She devoted her free time to several organizations, including Marriage Encounter, Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities (previously known as Apostolate to the Handicapped), Cursillo, Beta Sigma Phi, along with serving as a Mass lector and teaching religious education and confirmation classes.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven; brothers, Robert and Michael; sister, Kathleen Spahn; father- and mother-in-law, Benjamin and Hilda Vondra; brothers-in-law, Donald, Kenneth, David, Benjamin Vondra, Harvey Taylor, and Jerry Neis; and sisters-in-law, Marcene Vondra, Burnetta Neis, Darlene Loeffelholz, Rita Taylor, and Beverly Fitzgerald.

Virginia is survived by her children, Shane Vondra (Kathryn Olson), David (Sue), Michael (Carrie), Eugene, Geralyn Hurley, Marylyn Rolling, Paula (Tim) Crain, and John (Lisa); her grandchildren, Benjamin and Timothy Vondra, Justin and Spencer Vondra, Lindsey Sullivan, Mallory Hurley and Natalie Koch, Kayla Cornish, Joshua Rolling, Jordan Wood and Jacob Rolling, Kennedy, Jack and Carson Crain, and Samuel and Ethan Vondra; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, John, Dennis, and Tim Fitzgerald; sisters-in-law, Rita and Norma Vondra, Sharon, Arlene, Anita and Mary Fitzgerald; and brothers-in-law, Stan Spahn and Joseph Vondra.

Ginny's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the kind and compassionate staff at McFarland Villa who lovingly cared for her. We would also like to thank Agrace Hospice for their exceptional care and support.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 20, at ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1204 St. James Court, Madison, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m.–10:45 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. Cemetery services will be at 1:30 p.m. at RESURRECTION CEMETERY, 2705 Regent St., Madison. Please be mindful that masks are mandated in Dane County, thank you.