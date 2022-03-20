Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William J. Frisch
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Middleton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 2 2022
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
REX'S INNKEEPER
Send Flowers

Wlliam J. Frisch

June 29, 1944 - March 15, 2022

MIDDLETON - William J. "Bill" Frisch, age 77, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at home with family by his side. He was born on June 29, 1944, in Madison, Wis., the son of Ralph and Ruth (Punswick) Frisch.

Bill graduated from Middleton High School a long time ago. He married the love of his life, Jo Jeanne McQueen. Bill delivered fuel for Middleton Farmer's Co-Op for many years, and retired working for MCI plumbing. Bill's true love was landscape maintenance with his father and son. He was a member of the Middleton Fire Department for 16 years.

Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman, and sports fan. He loved playing Euchre with family and friends and donated to many casinos along the way.

Bill is survived by daughter, Kim (Jeff) Mickelson; son, Rick (Paula Duryea) Frisch; grandchildren, Tanner and Seth Mickelson; siblings, Nancy (Kirk) Jolliffe, Sandy (Dale) Schmidt and John (Margaret); and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Jeanne; and his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at REX'S INNKEEPER, 301 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill's name to the Middleton Fire Company No. 1 or Agrace HospiceCare. A special thank you to Agrace and Middleton Fire for all their wonderful care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
REX'S INNKEEPER
301 N. Century Ave, Waunakee, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for the loss of your dad. It wasn't long ago you lost your mom. Prayers
Cindy (Uminski) Polan
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results