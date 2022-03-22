Bradley Wayne Bandy

November 8, 1947 - March 20, 2022

Brad W. Bandy, age 74, passed away on the first day of spring, March 20, 2022, in Burley, Idaho, and was reunited with his father, mother, and two brothers.

Brad was the son of Paul W. and Saphronia Fitzgerald Bandy. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on November 8, 1947. He was the youngest of four children. His family spent their early years on the family farm south of Twin Falls. It was there he gained his work ethic and love for fishing, hunting, and working with the soil. He would finish the chores, hop on his bike, and head to Harmon Park, fishing at Rock Creek along the way.

The family moved to Burley for his junior and senior high school years where he became an avid athlete. He excelled in basketball and football. Brad was an active participant in many activities and programs at Burley High School. He graduated from Burley High School in the class of 1966.

After attending Ricks College for one year, Brad served a two-year mission in the Southern States for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He completed his college education at Brigham Young University and received his Bachelor of Science degree. He was a firefighter with the Bureau of Land Management for many summers and served our country many years in the National Guard. Brad married Terry Strickland and they had three children, Shelley Sue, Shane Thomas, and Sarah Beth.

He began his career as a fertilizer consultant working for Stukenholtz Labs in Twin Falls. It was there that he was mentored by Dr. Dale Stukenholtz and gained the knowledge that allowed him to have a successful career serving the farmers of Idaho, Nevada, and Utah.

He married Lauri Johnston and they had two children, Dallan and Hailey Ann. After working for various fertilizer companies in the area he met his soul mate, Bonnie Barton, of Twin Falls. Brad and Bonnie were married and began their life together. They recently celebrated 32 years of hunting, fishing, and living every day. They both believed in working hard, playing hard, and loving life. Brad loved Bonnie and her son, Michael, and treated him as one of his own.

Brad Bandy and Kyle Carpenter, two entrepreneurs, partnered in 1993 and started Rocky Mountain Agronomics, Inc., specializing in traditional and specialty fertilizers, chemicals, and crop consulting. This was his dream come true and he developed lifelong relationships with the farmers that he was privileged to serve. He retired in 2012 and spent his last years searching for and getting his trophy elk and walleye.

Brad is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Barton Bandy; his children, Shelley (Tanner) Wray, Shane (Ellen) Bandy, Sarah (Cedar) Hinton, Dallan Bandy, Hailey (Becca) Ritchie, and Michael (Kristina) Detwiler; 19 grandchildren – with one on the way; as well as seven great-grandchildren and one on the way, all whom he adored. He is also survived by his sister, Paula DeJoshua.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Tom and Ferris.

Brad and Bonnie wish to acknowledge the incredible team of doctors and nurses from St. Luke's Magic Valley, St. Luke's Cancer Institute, St. Luke's Nephrology Clinic, St. Luke's Neurology, Dr. Glen Page, Dr. Tyson Steel, Minidoka Memorial Hospital, Minidoka Home Health, Dr. Jason Greenhalgh, Cassia Regional Hospital, and Park View Care and Rehabilitation Center. Our deep gratitude to the many other facilities and health care heroes who attended to Brad with such skill and loving care.

The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with military rites performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group to conclude the service. Family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 AM prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.