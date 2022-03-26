Menu
Cathy L. Ashley
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Cathy L. Ashley

December 30, 1954 - March 21, 2022

Cathy L. Ashley, 67, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022.

She was born in Butte, Montana, on December 30, 1954, to Roy and Cathy Roper. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1972.

She was a devoted mother and blessed with two daughters which were the most important part of her life. She put the needs others before her own. She loved cooking and never hesitated to make homecooked meals for her family, friends or anyone who stopped by her house or was sick. She was always surrounded by animals who ruled her home and life. She had a never-ending passion for reading which she shared with her daughters and mother.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter's Jennifer (Ross) McClain, and Corey Langdon; two grandchildren, Porter and Piper Langdon; mother, Cathy (Merlin) Howard; sister, Brenda (Stuart) Wengreen; and companion, Larry Keesler.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Roper.

Throughout her life, her compassionate and loving heart touched all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 26, 2022.
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
March 25, 2022
