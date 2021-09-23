Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. David B. Wilkes
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID

Dr. David B. Wilkes

August 18, 1947 - September 20, 2021

Dr. David B. Wilkes, 74, passed away suddenly on September 20, 2021. David was born August 18, 1947, in Wendell, Idaho to Dr. T.J. Wilkes and Claire Wilkes.

David graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1965, Northwest Nazarene College in 1970, and the University of Southern California Dental School in 1979. He made so many life-long friends and fishing/hunting partners while in college. Every football season there were many conversations about how the USC team was doing.

Dr. Wilkes practiced dentistry in Southern California before returning to Twin Falls. At the time of his passing, Dr. Wilkes was an instructor of Dental Hygiene students at the College of Southern Idaho. Doc was the onsite dentist at both the Jerome County and Twin Falls County jails. He also had a private practice with many beloved patients. Some affectionately called him "doctor painless," or just "Doc."

David had so many talents. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix or try to fix. He was an excellent woodworker and loved creating different wood items. There was always a new project in the works. Todd, his brother-in-law, was often recruited to share in a project.

David lived a rich and full life. To list all of his adventures would take quite a large book. He hunted in Africa, fished on the Amazon, and took annual pheasant hunting trips to South Dakota. Several lucky people would be invited to the frequent pheasant dinners he would host at a local Chinese Restaurant. The restaurant could transform pheasant into anything - even lemon chicken.

He was a fantastic storyteller. Many a tale would be told beside an Idaho stream, in a duck blind, or around a kitchen table. One of his many passions was his 14 bluebird houses hidden away in the southern Idaho mountains. He would take his old black Dodge (license plates FSHNDDS) creeping around rock formations, fording streams, and scraping through the underbrush to park beside a bluebird box. He would wait patiently to capture the perfect photograph of a bluebird family sitting on a fence line. Everyone tried convincing him to purchase a new truck. He always said a new one would just get scratched.

David loved God and lived a life of kindness and generosity. He often went the extra mile to help family, friends, patients, and even strangers. He lived what he believed.

David is survived by his son Solomon Wilkes. Siblings Dianne Cox, Candis (Todd) Marshall, Paul (Melinda) Wilkes, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bowman Funeral Parlor
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bowman Funeral Parlor.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I was in disbelief when I seen this he was the greatest dentist and a great friend I sure will miss our fly fishing stories doc, When I am out on the river and the fish are not biting I will surely be asking for your help. To Doc family my thoughts are with you at this time and know that this man was one of the good ones. Sure will miss you rest in peace my friend - Garth
Garth
Friend
October 8, 2021
Doc and Carl were frequently seen in Southern Idaho tending the Blue Bird boxes they lovingly crafted. After Carl passed I helped clean the boxes every fall, removing used nesting material and coating them with a fresh layer of linseed oil. On Friday when I didn't see the old black Dodge come to pick me up at Cedar Creek Reservoir, I knew something was wrong. Fly with the Blue Birds old friend. May you and Carl (our favorite picture attached) smile on us as we visit your boxes for a glimpse of the beautiful little Blue Birds we loved so much.
Shelley Irwin
Friend
September 30, 2021
I met David over 20 yrs. ago. First as my dentist then he became my brother-in-law ( he was my brother) he will be missed by many. You will always be a part of my family, and Uncle to my kids. RIP
Anna Knutz
Family
September 29, 2021
I started seeing Dr. Wilkes many years ago at my wife's insistence. He was always very easy to talk to and we immediately became friends. I invited him to go with a group to Brazil and the Amazon fishing for Peacock Bass. We ended up making several trips to Brazil and it was always fun to have David along to share his wisdom and his stories. He made a tremendous slide presentation on 1 of our trips. I saw David in his office the day before he was hospitalized and we made plans to return to Brazil. He was truly a great guy and will be missed by all.
Clinton Dille, MD
September 27, 2021
David B. Wilkes was introduced to me by my son in law Patrick Gilbert when I needed a dentist many years ago. Once when I made an appt., he asked me to bring him some cookies, so I bought some and when I brought them to him during my appt., he said: "I meant Home Made Cookies" I replied: "Well, I would've but I don't have an Oven", with that he carried them to his office with a Thank You and a smile. He will be missed.
Freda Olson
Family
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results