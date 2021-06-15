Jaime Sue Robertson

April 24, 1977 - June 8, 2021

Jaime Sue Robertson was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to Susan Sandau. Jaime received her education in Twin Falls and Filer High School. The majority of her career was spent at Sizzler and the Hilton Garden Inn where everyone in the Magic Valley knew her and grew to love her.

Jaime loved the outdoors and grew up camping with her family and was always down for an adventure. She loved the big family dinners her grandparents held and celebrating every holiday. Jaime loved playing softball and met so many wonderful friends throughout the years. She was the type of person that everyone wanted to be around. She had the unique and rare gift that when she walked into a place of complete strangers, by the time she left, everyone felt like they were a personal friend. Jaime will never know the impact her infectious personality and smile (that could light up a dark room) had on people, man or woman, rich or poor, big or small, young or old. It didn't matter where she met them, a sporting event, social gathering, work, or in line at the grocery store. She had a way of talking to make a complete stranger feel like family. We all have been blessed to be a part of her life and she will be missed but never forgotten.

Jaime is survived by her two daughters Jaycee Martinez and Kaylee Livingston; granddaughters, Alianna Chico and Elaia Diaz; mother, Susan Sandau; sisters, Kristi (Tim) Stadelmeir and Terra (Dana) Wharton; half-sisters, Caitlyn (Kyle) Dillon, Lauren Robertson, Loni Robertson, and Lisa (Brent) Edwards; four nieces; one nephew; and a bundle of cousins. Although they never tied the knot, a huge part of Jaime's life was her soulmate of 10 years and best friend, Gary Huber; along with his daughters, Alexis and Alysa. Jaime was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Glen and Joan Sandau.

We would like to thank the amazing nurses at St. Luke's Meridian for going above and beyond in caring for Jaime. Words cannot describe the compassion that was given to our family.

A Celebration of Jaime's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A reception will follow at 1:00 p.m., at El Sombrero Banquet Hall, 143 West Main St. Jerome, ID 83338. Everyone that knew Jaime is invited to attend. Jaime will be laid to rest at Jerome Cemetery at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jaime's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.