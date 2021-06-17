Jessica Marie (Hammer) Reedy

January 9, 1986 - June 12, 2021

On Saturday, June 12th, 2021 Jessica Marie (Hammer) Reedy, loving daughter, mother, sister, and wife passed away peacefully with family by her side.

Jessica was born on January 9, 1986, in Mountain Home to Richard and Leslie Hammer (survived). She is survived by her four beautiful children, Stella, Gabriel, Ryleigh, and Titus, as well as her husband, Michael, and his daughter Aurora. Jessica was also the compassionate older sister to her brother, Ryan, and his wife Katie. She is also survived by Russell and Charlotte Hammer (grandfather and grandmother), Patricia Thorpe (grandmother), her aunts and uncles: Thomas and Stacy Hammer, Wayne and Vicki Ridgway, Traci Colton, Scott Ashby, Sheri McGee, and all of Jessica's loving cousins and other dear family and friends who adored her.

Jessica is preceded in death by her grandfather Raymond Minifie, her uncle Raymond Minifie Jr., and all her very special great-grandparents.

Her devotion to her children, family, and the community of Twin Falls through her many years as a CNA will linger long past her days with us.

She will always be remembered for her smile and bubbly personality that could light up a room. Jessica was truly a beautiful soul that loved everyone unconditionally.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rost Funeral Home-McMurtrey Chapel.