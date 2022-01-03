Stephen Anthony Hartgen



September 30, 1944 - December 31, 2021



Stephen Anthony Hartgen, longtime editor and publisher of the Times-News, five-term Idaho state legislator, community business leader and Magic Valley cultural historian, died at home on December 31, 2021. He was 77.



In his years at the Times-News (1982-2005), Hartgen raised the newspaper's visibility and impact to become one of the state's leading conservative newspaper. His common-sense and fiscally responsible editorial perspectives earned him wide respect among business community leaders and public officials as well as the general public.

Following his retirement from the Times-News, Hartgen expanded his community involvement as Executive Director of Business Plus, a Magic Valley economic development group, which brought hundreds of new jobs to the valley and billions of dollars of investments. The growth was so spectacular that then Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter called it the "Magic Valley Miracle." Hartgen was one of the founders of the economic development groups which brought more than $2 billion of capital investment to the area.



Hartgen served on the county Republican Central Committee, where he served as state committeeman for more than a decade from 2008 to 2019. He also served on the Idaho Capitol Commission from 1998 to 2016, which oversaw renovation and remodeling of Idaho's premier public building.



In 2008, he was appointed to the Idaho House of Representatives by Gov. Otter and was subsequently elected for a decade, serving until 2019. While in the Legislature, Hartgen chaired the Commerce & Human Resources Committee which often dealt with benefits for state employees, pensions and other human resource issues. Hartgen retired from the Legislature for health reasons at the end of 2018, and was replaced by his wife, Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen.



Following his legislative retirement, Hartgen wrote extensively on the cultural history and patterns life in the Magic Valley and Southern Idaho. His books, Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho's Growth Since 1990,(2019) and Spirit of Place: Southern Idaho Values Across Generations,(2020) were published by Ridenbaugh Press. Additionally, he wrote a column in several Idaho newspapers and blog sites on Southern Idaho politics and cultural changes.



Hartgen was born on September 30, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland, one of twin sons of Vincent and Frances Hartgen. He grew up in rural Orono, Maine and among his fondest memories are from his young years in the Maine forests, trout streams and coastlines. He graduated from Hebron Academy, Hebron, Maine in 1962, and then from Amherst College in 1966. He later earned an MA degree from Brandeis University, 1968, and a PhD from the University of Minnesota, 1976, both in American history.

Hartgen began his newspaper career as an intern reporter at the Bangor Daily News, Bangor, Maine, while still in college, and then as a reporter and editor at The Minneapolis Star, and later at the San Diego Union and the Casper, Wyoming Star-Tribune as managing editor. He also taught journalism, media history and public affairs reporting at the University of Minnesota and later at Ohio State University.

Hartgen returned to news management in Casper in 1978 and came to Twin Falls in 1982 as editor of Times-News. He worked alongside then-publisher William E. Howard and general manager Richard High, as Howard publications expanded across the country. He was promoted to publisher in Twin Falls in 1990.



His books and columns frequently reflect on his love of the Magic Valley, which he often called the best region, in the best state, in the best nation, on the planet.



Hartgen served on many local and state associations and task force initiatives. He was appointed to the Idaho Capitol Commission in 1998 by then Gov. Phil Batt and served 18 years. The Commission oversaw renovation of the Idaho Capitol building which reopened for public use in 2010. It has been widely praised as an example of historic renovation of major public buildings among the states.

While in the Legislature, Hartgen's commerce committee reviewed and improved state employee benefits, firefighter healthcare, and real estate taxation on farming "corner" parcels. He was widely known for his common-sense approach to public issues, fiscal policy and statewide public affairs.



Beyond his media work and his public service, Hartgen maintained an interest in Western history, particularly the settlement period of Southern Idaho. He was also an avid fly fisherman, an outdoor activity he learned in Maine in his youth.



Hartgen is survived by his wonderful and devoted wife, Linda, Twin Falls. They were married in 1992.



Hartgen was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Frances, Orono, Maine, and his twin brother, David Thomas Hartgen, Concord, North Carolina. He is survived by Linda and their children, spouses and grandchildren: Todd Leon Wright (Rhonda), Fort Collins, Colorado and Malori; Tara Nicole Beck, (Randall), Boise, Idaho and Mackenzie, Nicole and Bryssa; Tiffany Rose Paisley, (Joseph), Colorado Springs, Colorado; Trenton Todd Wright, (Kristen), Boise Idaho and Gabrielle and London; and Rachel Frances Hartgen, (Carter Chandler), Denver, Colorado and two great grandchildren, Lucas and Rosie Rivera, Parker, Colorado.



In his later years, Hartgen contracted several major health conditions, beginning with Gillian Barre' in 2013. He continued to serve in public roles and did not think of himself as disabled in any way.



He would like to thank his St. Luke's medical team and his primary physician, Dr. Jon King, as well as his personal caregivers. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church, Filer, on January 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be given to the College of Southern Idaho Foundation or the charity of donor's choice.

Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jan. 3, 2022.