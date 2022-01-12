Bobby Gene McFadin
April 21, 1932 - January 10, 2022
Bobby Gene McFadin, 89, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born April 21, 1932, in Franklin, Kentucky to the late Robert and Dossie McFadin.
Bobby, aka BG, Dad, Daddy, Pa or Grandaddy is survived by the love of his life, Cheryl C. McFadin and daughters, Ann Faddis (Mac Driskill), Laura McFadin, and Tonya Carter (Gil). He also had five grandchildren Nikki and Will Faddis (Sara), Josh McFadin, and Jessica and Justin Morris as well as four great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Briyana, Amelia and Wyatt. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and dear friends, Betty and Bobby Branch.
In the 3rd grade, Bobby moved to Martinsville from Seaford Delaware with his family when his father was transferred by Dupont. He graduated from Martinsville High School and enlisted in the National Guard in which he was honorably discharged in 1961. Bobby too worked at DuPont as a maintenance supervisor and retired with over 30 years of service. He was also a member of Starling Avenue Baptist Church.
Like his mother, Bobby loved the outdoors and all nature had to offer. B.G. enjoyed tinkering with projects, a competitive game of dominos, playing games on his I-Pad, weekly board meetings with friends at McDonald's and splitting a bottle of beer with Squirrel. He enjoyed his family, cracking jokes and making funny faces to the little ones. He was a special person who never met a stranger and was always willing to help those in need.
A grave side service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Starling Avenue Baptist Church or the Mountain Valley Hospice, Martinsville.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 12, 2022.